It’s that time of year again when Year 6 pupils across Leeds prepare to move on from primary school.
As hundreds of children celebrate this significant step into high school, we at the Yorkshire Evening Post invited schools across Leeds to submit their class pictures to commemorate these special days and their friendships.
Below are 50 photographs of Leeds’ Year 6 primary school leavers for 2025:
When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.