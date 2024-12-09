Leeds City Council is being urged to reconsider “completely unacceptable” plans to significantly cut back its provision of transport assistance for post-16 learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

From September next year, the council is set to scrap the free-of-charge home to school transport service it provides to SEND students over 16-years-old as it says that this model is “not sustainable”.

The council will still offer “a level of discretionary transport assistance” for students, as agreed by the council’s Executive Board at a meeting in October.

It has said that the plans will save the council around £800,000 a year from the £4 and £4.5 million a year it currently spends.

A petition demanding that the council reverses its plans was launched last month and currently has nearly 2,000 signatures.

The transport service has been essential for Abbie and her daughter Poppy (left) | Abbie Goldstone

Abbie Goldstone, whose 14-year-old daughter Poppy has learning difficulties and utilises the travel provision, set up the petition on behalf of herself and parents who feel that the cuts are “completely unacceptable”.

The council said that it will not provide travel assistance to those who live within three miles of their school except under “exceptional circumstances”. For those who live between three and 10 miles there will be £1,000 provided per year, for between 10 and 20 miles the council will provide £2,000 and for over 20 miles the council will provide £3,000.

Ms Goldstone, who lives in Alwoodley, said: “For many families these allowances would not cover the fuel costs of taking their young person to school or college and back everyday, and even less so if there needed to be a personal assistant and a taxi.

“If parents or carers were forced to reduce their work hours or give up work entirely their loss in income would certainly not be covered by these proposed allowances.”

Abbie and her daughter Poppy | Abbie Goldstone

The council has also said that it will provide independent travel training and a free bus pass (or equivalent) for those able.

Ms Goldstone said: “Travel training may be suitable for some young people but the range of needs for this group vary hugely and schools and colleges are often not in the local area or accessible by bus so this is often not a viable option.

“We also have serious concerns about the safe-guarding risks involved in vulnerable young adults travelling on public transport alone.”

She added that the cuts to transport would be a “regressive step” in terms of preparing the children for adulthood.

Ms Goldstone also said that the majority of people who responded to a consultation about the matter were opposed to it, adding: “Why are our views being ignored?

“Leeds prides itself on being a child friendly city (and) this decision is the exact opposite of that!

“The policy targets some of the most vulnerable members of our community: disabled children and their parent carers, who already face substantial hurdles in accessing essential services.”

Ms Goldstone also said that parents had suggested contributing towards the cost of travel alongside the council as a resolution but this was not taken up.

She said: “I don’t think it’s been thought through properly and there will almost certainly be repercussions.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We remain committed to providing discretionary transport assistance for post-16 and post-19 learners, however we need to do this in a sustainable way which addresses the significant financial challenge the council faces.

“The needs of each individual learner will be taken into account and we will continue to provide council-organised transport on a discretionary basis in exceptional circumstances.

“The changes will be introduced for new applications for post-16 transport assistance for September 2025 and onwards, with those currently receiving assistance continuing on the current policy unless there is a change in their circumstances.

“We will be contacting learners and their families directly over the coming weeks with more information once the new policy has been published. In the meantime, learners, parents and carers with any further questions about how the changes may affect them are encouraged to contact: [email protected] ”