Leeds "Outstanding" nursery wins two awards

The team at Best Childcare Nursery are "overjoyed" with the recognition and will continue their journey of advocating for the Early Years Sector.

At Best Childcare we are professional team-inclusive of Qualified Teachers, Early Years Specialists, Apprentices and Unqualified team members with an abundance of different qualifications within the arts, languages, and music.

Quite simply our team are amazing and have created a richly diverse and inclusive of all nursery community. We are exceptionally proud that our team are Silver Award Winners for the "Early Years Team of the Year", which we announced on " Thank A Teacher Day" 18th June. The team celebrated with a Fairy Tea Party with all the children at nursery. Two team members will be travelling to London Royal Automobile Club for afternoon tea and award ceremony on the 9th of July. The fantastic news does not stop there though; our Silver Award has now nominated for the Pearson's Early Years Team of 2025 Gold Award, to be announced later in the year.

We are also extremely proud to announce that we are also the winner of the National Day Nursery; "Learning Through Play Outdoor Explorers Award 2025".

The natural world provides infinite resources and opportunities for learning, our Qualified Forest School team support children not only in our nursery gardens but local woodland areas and the wider community. Experiences offered are inclusive of building and maintaining a fire; making meals and snacks on the fire; building dens and sleeping outside. Aristotle's well know quote " Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all" embodies our ethos, values, and vision for children's experiences outdoors. Three team members travelled to Liverpool for a wonderful evening of celebration at an Awards Ceremony.

Children thriving is fundamental to our team’s ethos and everyday practices and we will continue to share moments of awe and wonder with children in our care; responding to children’s fascinations and creating a play-rich environment and hopefully continually being recognized for the significant impact Early Years have on children's and family’s life's.

