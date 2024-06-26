Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds teacher has been banned by the regulator over the “inappropriate touching” of a pupil.

Derek Hoyle, 63, a music teacher at Gildersome Primary School in Leeds, on more than one occasion touched a girl in an inappropriate manner, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) misconduct panel found.

The TRA professional teacher misconduct panel hearing was told that Mr Hoyle had touched the girl’s leg two or three times in one-to-one music lessons.

A report published following the hearing said the child reported that Mr Hoyle had “placed his hand on her thigh” and “squeezed her leg”.

Derek Hoyle, 63, was a music teacher at Gildersome Primary School in Leeds. | Graham Lindley

The TRA report said: “Witness A told the panel that she found Pupil A’s account of Mr Hoyle touching her leg to be credible because pupil A was emotionally mature and had been “quite composed” when she spoke to her.

“Witness A told the panel that she had known Pupil A for a long time and had never had a reason to believe that Pupil A had fabricated stories or allegations before and that she didn’t want to get Mr Hoyle into trouble.”

Mr Hoyle denied touching the child’s leg, stating that he had “never touched her”.

The panel later heard oral evidence from Mr Hoyle that he did incidentally touch pupils in the course of teaching, whether accidentally when (for example) putting up music stands or with the purpose of helping the pupil hold their instrument or make adjustments to it.

The panel also found that it was “more likely than not” that Mr Hoyle had touched a second pupil on the leg during one or more music lessons, and touched her chin and/or cheeks.

Mr Hoyle initially entirely denied those allegations - but eventually conceded that he had “probably” tapped that pupil on the hand, the report said.

The panel found allegations that these were sexually-motivated to be unproven.

The report said: “The panel considered that it had seen no evidence that Mr Hoyle had a sexual motivation in carrying out the actions it had found proved.”

Despite this, the panel was satisfied that the conduct of Mr Hoyle “fell significantly short of the standard of behaviour expected of a teacher.”

In its judgement within the report, the TRA said: “The panel was of the view that Mr Hoyle had shown minimal, if any, insight into his actions. The panel considered this was particularly clear from his attempts to discredit the pupils by alleging that they had a vendetta against him.

“Mr Hoyle’s comments recorded in the bundle, that he thought the allegations were “nonsense”, were noted. The panel considered that Mr Hoyle had shown no remorse for his actions.”

The report added: “The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Mr Hoyle involved breaches of the responsibilities and duties set out in statutory guidance Keeping children safe in education.

“The panel finds that the conduct of Mr Hoyle fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession. The findings of misconduct are serious as they include a teacher touching a pupil in an inappropriate manner.”

Mr Hoyle has subsequently been banned from teaching indefinitely following the hearing.

However, he can apply to have the order lifted from June 2026.