Joining up to a library in Leeds unlocks many benefits beyond borrowing your favourite book - with sites now offering 24 hour access to resources such as material to discover your heritage and fun activities for children.

Here is how you can sign up to your local library, as well as a list of some of the libraries across Leeds that are open six days a week.

Joining the library is now completely free and you do not need to live in Leeds to join a Leeds library. Photo: PA Features Archive

How do I get a library card?

Joining the library is now completely free.

Anyone can join and you do not need to live in Leeds to join a Leeds library.

Join online by completing a form - you’ll then receive an email with your temporary card number to use to borrow books and you can set your own pin.

Where can I use my library card?

You can use your library card in any of the Leeds branches including the large central library in the city centre.

You can also register your card at any leisure centre to enable online bookings.

If you have given any Leeds library an email address, they can send you reminders when your books are due for return.

They do not charge fines for the late return of books, however items not returned will be treated as lost and charges may apply to replace them.

What are the benefits when you join a library?

Free benefits for new joiners include:

a loan of 20 books for an initial period of three weeks

bookable computers with internet access

online resources from home

downloadable e-books and e-audio

Where is my nearest library?

Below is a list of some of the libraries across Leeds.

The full list of Leeds libraries can be found on the GOV.UK website.

Leeds Central Library

Calverley St, Leeds LS1 3AB

Leeds Central Library is a public library in Leeds that has been open since 1878.

It houses the city library service's single largest general lending and reference collection and hosts the Leeds Art Gallery.

The Leeds Library

18 Commercial St, Leeds LS1 6AL

The Leeds Library is the oldest surviving subscription library of its type in the UK.

It was founded in 1768, following an advertisement placed in the Leeds Intelligencer earlier that year.

Headingley Community Hub and Library

North Lane, Headingley, LS6 3HG

Opening hours vary, with the library staying open late until 7pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

See Beeston Community Hub's opening hours on the GOV.UK website.

Beeston Community Hub and Library

Beeston Community Hub and Library, Town Street, Leeds, LS11 8PN

Opening hours vary, with the library staying open late until 7pm on Wednesdays.

See Beeston Community Hub's opening hours on the GOV.UK website.

Chapel Allerton Library

106 Harrogate Road, Leeds, LS7 4LZ

Opening hours vary, with the library staying open late until 7pm on Wednesdays.

See Chapel Allerton Library's opening hours on the GOV.UK website.

Pudsey Community Hub and Library

Church Lane, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 7TY

Opening hours vary, with the library staying open late until 7pm on Wednesdays.

See Pudsey Library's opening hours on the GOV.UK website.

Brotherton (University of Leeds)

Woodhouse Ln, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9JT

The Brotherton Library is a 1936 Grade II listed Beaux-Arts building located on the main campus of the University of Leeds.

Edward Boyle (University of Leeds)

University of Leeds, Leeds LS2 9JT

Edward Boyle is another library located on the main campus of the University of Leeds.

It is named after Edward Charles Gurney Boyle, Baron Boyle of Handsworth, who was a British Conservative Party politician and vice chancellor of the University of Leeds.

Laidlaw Library (University of Leeds)

University of, Leeds LS2 9JT

Laidlaw Library is another library located on the main campus of the University of Leeds.