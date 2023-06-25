John Hutchinson, who is the headteacher of both St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School in Cross Gates and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Hunslet, said budgets in the sector were squeezed “more than ever”. It comes as 36 state-run schools in Leeds have posted financial deficits for the last financial year. In seven of those schools, the loss came to between £250,000 and £505,000, according to a city council report.

The Government said has school funding would soon be “at its highest level in history”. But speaking at a schools forum meeting, attended by education leaders from across Leeds, Mr Hutchinson said: “The issue of finances is weighing heavily on a lot of headteachers’ minds. I’ve never set budgets like I’ve set this year in either of the schools I’m in. The long-term projections are looking much more worrying than they’ve ever looked before. Schools are feeling the pressure much more than they’ve ever done. Headteachers are very, very anxious.”

The schools forum chairperson, Peter Harris, who is head at Farsley Fairfield Primary in west Leeds, said he was aware some schools were having to take “extreme” decisions to avoid having a deficit. Some have had to lay off teaching assistants and staff to balance their books, the meeting was told. Mr Hutchinson added: “I know schools will typically have a green year [financially], then a green year and then a red. But the reds in the future are looking really, really red.”

Headteachers are becoming increasingly worried about the pressure on school budgets. Picture: Jirapong/Adobe Stock