Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Leeds headteachers 'very anxious' about finances as 36 state schools post budget deficits

Headteachers are increasingly “very, very anxious” about the state of school finances, an experienced education leader has said.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

John Hutchinson, who is the headteacher of both St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School in Cross Gates and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Hunslet, said budgets in the sector were squeezed “more than ever”. It comes as 36 state-run schools in Leeds have posted financial deficits for the last financial year. In seven of those schools, the loss came to between £250,000 and £505,000, according to a city council report.

The Government said has school funding would soon be “at its highest level in history”. But speaking at a schools forum meeting, attended by education leaders from across Leeds, Mr Hutchinson said: “The issue of finances is weighing heavily on a lot of headteachers’ minds. I’ve never set budgets like I’ve set this year in either of the schools I’m in. The long-term projections are looking much more worrying than they’ve ever looked before. Schools are feeling the pressure much more than they’ve ever done. Headteachers are very, very anxious.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The schools forum chairperson, Peter Harris, who is head at Farsley Fairfield Primary in west Leeds, said he was aware some schools were having to take “extreme” decisions to avoid having a deficit. Some have had to lay off teaching assistants and staff to balance their books, the meeting was told. Mr Hutchinson added: “I know schools will typically have a green year [financially], then a green year and then a red. But the reds in the future are looking really, really red.”

Headteachers are becoming increasingly worried about the pressure on school budgets. Picture: Jirapong/Adobe StockHeadteachers are becoming increasingly worried about the pressure on school budgets. Picture: Jirapong/Adobe Stock
Headteachers are becoming increasingly worried about the pressure on school budgets. Picture: Jirapong/Adobe Stock

Asked for comment, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, said: “Next year, school funding will be at its highest level in history – in real terms – as a result of the additional £2bn investment we are making in schools both this year and next. The latest data shows that the UK invested more than any other G7 nation in schools and colleges as a share of GDP between 2010-11 and 2019-20.”

Related topics:LeedsSchoolsGovernmentCatholic Primary SchoolCross GatesHunslet