There have been emotional goodbyes from students, teachers and parents to the headteacher of Parklands Primary School in Seacroft, Chris Dyson, after he bid farewell during his final assembly on Friday (December 16). Mr Dyson will continue helping at the school in the coming days as it provides free meals and presents for the community in the run up to Christmas but is set to start his new role working for a school trust in Birmingham in January.

Mr Dyson joined as headteacher in 2013 with a mission to transform the school using his unique approach to teaching – which is founded on love, fun and respect – and it’s certainly been a success.

He said: “It’s just been the best adventure you could ever wish for.

Chris Dyson started as headteacher at Parklands Primary School in Seacroft in 2014. Picture Tony Johnson.

"I promised the children when I first started in 2014 that in four years I will make you one of the best schools in the country and in those four years we managed to get ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, which considering it is in a deprived area, was a difficult thing to do.” The school has also had some of the best results in the country for mathematics during Mr Dyson’s time there.

As well as introducing his unique new rules to the school – such as no shouting from students or teachers and playing pop music in the hallways – Mr Dyson set about raising tens of thousands of pounds from businesses to employ more staff and fund frequent residential school trips to the likes of Whitby and Bridlington.

He said: “When I got brought in we didn’t have money or free holidays but we had lots of love and respect and I wanted to build a school on that. I remember when I was a child and my first overnight holiday was a school residential and it meant so much to me. When I started I said to myself ‘We are having a school residential’.

"If you have happy children then you have got children willing to learn.”

Headteacher Chris Dyson has worked tirelessly for the school and the local community. Photo: James Hardisty

With Mr Dyson’s drive the school was also able to host a show by the team at Northern Ballet for the students.

Mr Dyson had been headhunted for a number of years and felt now his time had “come to the end of the road”. He said a succession plan was put in place to allow his current deputy, Laura Darley, to step seamlessly into his shoes. He said: “I wanted to leave the school in a firm position so that the next person can come in and build on the success of things.

"The children were devastated but I told them how I have been here now for longer than many of them have been alive. It’s been the best the nine years of my entire life and it’s testament to the staff and the pupils that made it so special. It was amazing.”

