Leeds Council confirms nursery building shut as 'precautionary measure' after controversial concrete discovery

A north Leeds nursery building remains closed as a “precautionary measure” after Raac (reinforced autoclave aerated concrete) was discovered.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 18:09 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 18:33 BST
Shadwell Childcare operates in the old caretaker’s bungalow at Shadwell Primary School, which Leeds City Council revealed last week was found to have crumbling concrete within it.

The council said on Monday it was working with the privately-run nursery and school over the “next steps”.

No Raac has been found within the main primary school building itself on the site, with teaching there unaffected.

Shadwell Primary School in Leeds.Shadwell Primary School in Leeds.
Shadwell Primary School in Leeds.

It’s understood the nursery also uses part of the school building for some of its age groups and that these children have been able to continue attending as normal.

Those who would normally receive their education in the former bungalow, however, have been affected.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We can confirm that Raac has been found in the roof of a former caretaker’s property in the grounds of Shadwell Primary School.

“This single-storey property, which is used as a nursery by a private childcare provider, remains closed as a precautionary measure. The council is working with the school and the nursery provider to agree next steps.

“No issues have been found with the separate main school building so pupils at the school are unaffected.

“The safety of pupils and staff at Leeds’s schools remains our top priority during what we appreciate is a worrying time for all concerned.”

It’s understood the council is still yet to receive confirmation from the government over whether or not it will fund repairs to the building.

Woodkirk Academy in Tingley is the only other school in Leeds known to be affected by Raac at this stage.

A small area of the secondary school was closed earlier this month after the concrete was discovered.

