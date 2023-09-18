Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shadwell Childcare operates in the old caretaker’s bungalow at Shadwell Primary School, which Leeds City Council revealed last week was found to have crumbling concrete within it.

The council said on Monday it was working with the privately-run nursery and school over the “next steps”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No Raac has been found within the main primary school building itself on the site, with teaching there unaffected.

Shadwell Primary School in Leeds.

It’s understood the nursery also uses part of the school building for some of its age groups and that these children have been able to continue attending as normal.

Those who would normally receive their education in the former bungalow, however, have been affected.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We can confirm that Raac has been found in the roof of a former caretaker’s property in the grounds of Shadwell Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This single-storey property, which is used as a nursery by a private childcare provider, remains closed as a precautionary measure. The council is working with the school and the nursery provider to agree next steps.

“No issues have been found with the separate main school building so pupils at the school are unaffected.

“The safety of pupils and staff at Leeds’s schools remains our top priority during what we appreciate is a worrying time for all concerned.”

It’s understood the council is still yet to receive confirmation from the government over whether or not it will fund repairs to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodkirk Academy in Tingley is the only other school in Leeds known to be affected by Raac at this stage.