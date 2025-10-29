Leeds construction worker turned FE teacher inspires next generation of women in construction

Construction Industry Training Board

According to the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), Yorkshire and the Humber face a pressing construction skills shortage. 3,560 more construction workers will be needed in the region each year to meet rising demand. Further Education can help close this skill gap, and industry experts across the region are stepping up to train the next generation of local talent.

The Department for Education’s Teach in FE campaign as part of Careers in Construction Month highlights Nikki Carthy, a construction worker turned FE teacher at Leeds College of Building.

After 18 years working in construction, Nikki transitioned into further education, bringing her practical experience and industry knowledge to the college.

She is especially passionate about mentoring young women going into construction, and wants them to know they’ll be celebrated, encouraged and supported to reach their full potential.

Nikki shows how local professionals with hands-on experience can make a real difference in FE teaching.

She cares about helping young people in Leeds build confidence and skills, and she encourages others from the construction sector to consider teaching.

Nikki Carthy, Degree Apprenticeship Development Curriculum Manager at Leeds College of Building said: “I worked in construction for 18 years and decided I wanted to do something different with the skills and experience I had gained. That’s when I discovered Further Education teaching, and I completely fell in love with it.

"What’s great about teaching in FE is that you don’t always need a teaching qualification to get started.

"The team and college I worked with were brilliant in supporting me to complete my learning and qualifications alongside my teaching, so I could earn while I learned. It was the best career pivot I ever made, and I always felt respected and supported.

"One of the most rewarding parts of teaching in FE is seeing the success of our students. Watching them shine and excel in their chosen careers is amazing.

"New talent is vital for the future of the construction industry, and I’d encourage anyone with industry experience to consider sharing their skills - there’s nothing more fulfilling than helping to grow the next generation of industry talent.”