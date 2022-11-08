The process of applying for primary school places in Leeds for the 2023/24 school year is underway. It can be a stressful time, but to help with the process Leeds City Council are offering a chance for parents and guardians to voice questions and concerns.

From 12pm to 1pm today (November 8) the council is hosting a live online Q&A session where you can ask questions regarding primary school places. The application process for the 2023/24 school year opened on November 1 and will remain open until January 15 2023.

Leeds City Council will send out letters reminding parents to apply at the end of October. You can still apply if you do not get a letter.

The council recommends choosing five schools to give your child the best chance of getting a place at a school you prefer.

You will then find out which primary schools your child has received an offer for on National Offer Day 2023. This is April 17 next year. If you applied through the council’s online application portal they will email you with your child’s offer. The email will be sent during the same working day. If you applied in any other way, you’ll receive an offer letter to your registered home address (a few days after offer day).