Leeds City Academy, located in Woodhouse Cliff, Woodhouse, launched a planning application in September that would see a two-storey rear extension built to provide additional teaching facilities.

Proposals would also include construction of a single storey extension to the school dining hall, new hard surfaced sports pitches/playing areas, a new substation, as well as improvements to car parking and associated works.

The application states: "Leeds City Academy is seeking to refine and improve the quality of education across its curriculum and to improve the quality of the environment for its students.

Leeds City Academy launched a planning application in September. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"As part of these improvements an extension to the rear of the existing Academy building is being proposed."

Run by the White Rose Academies Trust, the academy's current school building is designed to accommodate 750 pupils but rising demand, alongside an increase in pupil numbers in the catchment area has meant that the school is currently accommodating 951 pupils and is set to accommodate 1,050 pupils by 2024.

The application adds: "The Trust is working in partnership with Leeds City Council to deliver the improvements needed to meet growing demand for pupil places."

The proposed two-storey extension would comprise of 11 general teaching rooms, one science studio, one science lab, one music room, one large group rooms, one small group room and a music practice room.

Proposals also include resurfacing works to the existing playground area and a number of internal refurbishment works to create improved toilet provision, a new staff room, two large group rooms and a number of store rooms.

Sport England has officially lodged an objection to the scheme over concerns the extension could "lead to the loss of, or prejudice the use of, all/part of a playing field". Although would be willing to withdraw their objection should amendments/clarification to the current proposals be provided.