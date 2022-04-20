Learning centre helping children in Beeston and Holbeck to go to university celebrates fifth anniversary

Picture credit: Victor de Jesus Back row from left to right: Ester, Louise Banahene, Geraldine Musajjakawa, Rachel Carr, Julia. Front row from left to right: Naomi, Delina, Ayaan, Sem, Nayel.

IntoUniversity Leeds South, a partnership between the University and national charity IntoUniversity, works with children, teenagers and young adults in Beeston and Holbeck.

In these areas, poor educational outcomes mean that only 12 per cent of young people go on to university.

IntoUniversity centres offer a welcoming home-from-home for young people - a safe space to learn, explore and succeed.

Each local centre offers an innovative programme that supports young people aged seven and up to realise their ambitions, achieve their academic potential, develop vital skills and gain experience of the world of work.

With the support of The Asda Foundation and University of Leeds alumni, IntoUniversity Leeds South opened in 2015 with the aim of providing thousands more young people in Leeds with access to new opportunities and vital long-term support at an early age.

Since then it has had a noticeable impact on young people in the area - more than 3,900 young people aged seven to 18 have been supported there.

It was the second collaboration between Leeds and IntoUniversity, after the success of IntoUniversity Leeds East, which opened in Harehills in 2014.

In 2018, IntoUniversity Leeds Extension opened, which added capacity to both centres in Leeds, effectively creating the provision of a third IntoUniversity centre in the city.

As part of the partnership with Leeds, more than 5,000 IntoUniversity students have been on trips to the University to find out more about university life and learning.

More than 300 mentoring pairs have met through the partnership, with Leeds students providing in excess of 3,000 hours of support to IntoUniversity students.

A former IntoUniversity Leeds South student said: “Without the opportunities IntoUniversity offered me I wouldn’t have been able to get into medical school. The support that IntoUniversity gave me with applications and personal statements was incredible.

"I was able to get one-to-one help and I don’t know how I would have done it all by myself.

“IntoUniversity introduced me to so many different contacts and volunteers and I can honestly say that I’m no longer worried about applying to anything any more. It might be called IntoUniversity but it is not just about getting you to university; IntoUniversity has helped me develop skills that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

An event to celebrate the five-year anniversary, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held this month, attended by students and families, community supporters and supporters from the University.

Louise Banahene, Director of Educational Engagement at Leeds, said: “Our partnership with IntoUniversity is integral to our institutional strategic commitments to widening access and contributing to our local communities.

“It is a privilege to support our IntoUniversity centres including volunteering from our staff and students and to learn with the young people and families in Harehills and Beeston.”