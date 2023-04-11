Lane End Primary School, Holbeck received its second successive ‘Good’ Ofsted rating since its opening in 2015.

Inspectors noted the “warm, welcoming atmosphere that permeates the school” and praised the behaviour and attitudes of the pupils while praising staff for being “approachable, helpful and compassionate”.

They said: “Pupils at Lane End Primary School enjoy learning. Staff encourage pupils to be like the school’s ‘Super Learning Heroes’: Responsible Reggie, Independent Iqra, Reflective Ralph, Collaborative Cara, Thoughtful Theo and Resourceful Ria.

"Pupils enjoy wearing coloured lanyards with pride when they demonstrate these positive learning characteristics.”

Through a “restorative approach” to behaviour management pupils are taught to “think about the impact of their behaviours” and “reflect on how their behaviour has made others feel.”

Ofsted praised the school’s “ambitious and interesting curriculum” which has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of pupils and includes “links to pupils’ interests and cultural backgrounds.”

Inspectors said: “Leaders have developed clear and precise curriculum plans in reading and mathematics. Teachers carefully refine these plans to teach lessons that meet the needs of pupils.

"In Nursery, staff introduce children to early mathematics through games where children listen, sing and count. This helps children to grasp early mathematical knowledge in enjoyable ways.”

Despite praising the use of assessments in reading and mathematics, inspectors raised concern over teachers being “less specific” of key learning points in other areas of the curriculum, like history and design and technology.

The school’s approach to learning about different faiths and beliefs was widely praised however, with inspectors noting that “pupils appreciate that people can choose to live their lives how they wish and that this should be respected.”

Speaking to the YEP, headteacher Jane Hopwood, praised the school’s pupils and staff while vowing to continue working towards receiving an ‘Outstanding’ rating next time round.

She said: “This is the first Ofsted inspection of Lane End as a full, two form entry school, and the Good judgement is well earned recognition of the hard work and dedication of the team.