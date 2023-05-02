Staff and pupils at Kippax Greenfield Primary School are celebrating after inspectors judged the Leeds school, part of the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, as Good in all categories. Completing an impressive ratings turnaround.

During its previous inspection in 2019, the school was ranked as Requires Improvement in three out of the five designated areas with inspectors raising concern over “insufficient opportunities” on offer to pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The updated report outlines the work that has taken place at the school since, with inspectors noting that “leaders have worked hard to improve the curriculum. Teachers now plan lessons more effectively in all subjects using this curriculum.” The inspectors also highlighted that school leaders have “high expectations” for pupils and for pupils’ learning.

Staff and pupils at Kippax Greenfield Primary School are celebrating after inspectors judged the Leeds school as Good in all categories. Picture: BLP

Inspectors said: “Leaders have high expectations for pupils. These are reflected in the school’s ethos statement ‘Growing Greatness at Greenfield’. Pupils strive to show ‘greatness’ by working hard, taking on leadership roles and supporting others.

"Through planned assemblies, pupils learn about important issues, such as mutual respect and how to respond to different points of view. Parents are proud that their children attend the school. Pupils are too. As one pupil

told inspectors ‘We may be small, but we are great’."

The positive report from Ofsted follows another school inspection turnaround late last year for Brigshaw Learning Partnership, when Methley Primary School was also judged as Good in all categories. The support of the trust in moving the school from Inadequate to Good was again acclaimed by the inspectors, who noted that “trust leaders provide valuable training and support for leaders and staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Hartshorne, Headteacher at Kippax Greenfield Primary School, said: “We are all absolutely delighted to have Ofsted come in to officially validate that our school is offering a great education across every category. The staff and pupils here all work so hard, and it is fantastic to see that dedication be rewarded with such praise from Ofsted.”