Kaleidoscope Gildersome, located in Finkle Lane, The Green, Gildersome, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It is the second consecutive Outstanding grade for the nursery, which previously received top marks during an inspection in March 2018.

The education watchdog said: "Staff place a great emphasis on promoting children's emotional well-being. Children show how they can regulate their emotions, thoughts and behaviour to enable them to act positively toward a goal.

Kaleidoscope Gildersome was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories. Picture: Google

"They are incredibly happy and safe because caring staff build strong relationships with them and pay close attention to their individual needs."

Inspectors praised and commented on how well the staff work to develop children's early literacy and communication skills, which includes the use of books to develop children's "speech, creativity and understanding of words".

Staff are very aware of the continued impact of Covid-19, particularly on children's behaviour, language and emotional needs.

The report added: "Children on the pathway to diagnosis are supported extremely well. The management team, staff and special educational needs coordinator build close and professional relationships with teachers, other agencies and parents.

"Children's learning is regularly assessed, refined and revised to ensure secure outcomes in their development."

The management team and staff were described as "passionate" about the role they play in giving children the best possible start to their educational journey.

Additionally inspectors praised the management team for how they have supported and led the staff team to be the best they can be.

A spokesperson for Kaleidoscope Gildersome said: "We are absolutely delighted to share with you that we have retained our Outstanding judgement.

"Our amazingly talented and dedicated staff team worked hard to show the inspector how warm, welcoming and fun a child’s day is at Kaleidoscope. As a company we work hard to share good practice and developments across our nurseries to help each other to progress and celebrate achievements.