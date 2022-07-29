Danielle Greyman says her case study on how Palestinians have suffered at the hands of Hamas failed because it didn’t criticise Israel.

After Danielle lodged an appeal, a university committee accepted that the School of Sociology had not been fully transparent with how it reached her mark.

However, the committee found “no evidence of anti-semetic motivation or bias” in the marking - which Danielle disputes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Greyman, 23, is suing the University of Leeds over the failed essay

She passed the module after resitting the essay last summer, but did not receive her degree certificate in time to take up her masters degree at Glasgow University.

Danielle had already signed a housing contract and accepted her student loan.

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Everything was settled, then at the last minute the rug was pulled out from underneath me.”

The 23-year-old, who had never previously failed a university essay, is now taking legal action against the university for damages and discrimination.

After a review by an independent academic, it was recommended that her original essay was given a passing grade instead of a fail.

But Danielle says the University took more than a year to process her appeal and remark.

“It has massively impacted my self-esteem,” she added.

“I’ve never failed an essay and I was a really good student. I was the first in my family to go to university, so it was like my entire family was let down.

“I’m very aware that having spoken out about it, my career in Sociology is dead.

“My entire career path that I’ve been working towards for the last eight years has gone, my student loan, that I only get once, is gone.

“My future is now completely up in the air.”

UK Lawyers for Israel have taken up Danielle’s case and the organisation is covering her legal costs.

A spokesperson for the University of Leeds said: “The University strenuously denies the accusations of antisemitism and all proceedings will be fully defended.