Tonie Browne, of Jax Barbers, launched the NVQ in barbering last year after partnering with Roundhay School.

It is the first of its kind in the world and has seen a handful youngsters pick up vocational qualifications to start their careers in the industry.

Tonie Browne, of Jax Barbershops, celebrated this week as former students stepped into teaching roles at his successful barbering school. Photo: Tony Johnson.

After the success of the first year, a new class of students have enrolled – and they are being taught by some familiar faces.

Tonie, 34, explained: “It is really rewarding to see two of the former students teaching with us. And because they are teaching, they are learning too.

“They are only 15 years old, and this course has made such a huge difference for them. The first week can be quite daunting, but after a bit of time, their confidence goes sky high.”

The NVQ course is run in partnership with Roundhay School. Photo: James Hardisty.

Self-made entrepreneur Tonie, who has barbershops in Roundhay and Headingley, wanted to share his passion for barbering with the students as he said he always preferred practical learning to academic studies when he was in school.

The rigorous course integrates practical and theoretical elements, providing students with hands-on experience from the start.

Tonie expressed pride in seeing the course evolve, emphasising the impact it has on students’ communication skills.

There are plans on the horizon for the barbering course to expand. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Beyond the classroom, Jax Barbers has extended opportunities to former students, including one youngster who is helping produce to content for social media, while working in customer service and shadowing experienced barbers.

Tonie said that his wife Amy Browne and niece Lakeisha Wright, who both work in the business, have been integral to the success of the school.