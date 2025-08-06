Inspiring the next generation of construction leaders - Burneston Primary School students visit Ripon Business Park

On Tuesday 8th July, students from Burneston C of E Primary School visited Potter Space Ripon Business Park for a day of hands-on learning, aiming to inspire the next generation of professionals.

The visit was part of Potter Spaces’ ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and gave students the chance to explore the world of construction and business parks first-hand, experiencing the diverse career opportunities available across the industry.

It also introduced the children to the varied range of businesses which call Potter Space Ripon home. Guided by the Potter Space team alongside professionals from tile specialists European Heritage, the students took part in interactive sessions and hands-on activities designed to bring construction to life in an engaging and accessible way.

John Royle, Head of Construction at Potter Space, said: “We’re passionate about inspiring young people to see the career opportunities available across the construction industry. There is huge demand for more space in the industrial and logistics sector, and we hope visits like this will inspire children when considering their future career options.”

Burneston C of E Primary School at Potter Space Ripon site

From planning projects and buying materials through to building and ongoing maintenance - the students discovered that construction and business parks are about so much more than hard hats and muddy boots. Professionals from European Heritage shared their own journey, highlighting the diverse businesses which need these valuable buildings to thrive.

Helen Hutchingson Director at European Heritage said: “Engaging with young people is essential to showcase that business parks like this are full of varied businesses who all need these spaces to thrive. Today’s visit was about sparking curiosity, building confidence and opening doors for the next generation, and it was great to see how engaged the children were.”

Suzy Smart, Headteacher at Burneston Primary School shared: “The students came away so inspired. Seeing real workplaces and meeting professionals helped them realise that construction careers are accessible to all and that their future options are wide open. They learnt that there is huge variety of business opportunities across the sector and that construction offers a wide range of professional roles, from engineering and project management to designed building.”

Potter Space believes that creating inspiring spaces goes hand-in-hand with supporting people and communities. Visits like this help to inspire the next generation of future leaders and ensure that the construction industry continues to thrive with diverse, passionate talent at its heart. Construction is a dynamic industry with opportunities for all.