The Ofsted report on Little London Community Primary School praised the school’s environment and ethos, but reserved criticism for its governors, claiming oversight had been lacking, and was holding the school back from making further improvements.

Following the report, which gave the school a “requires improvement” rating, Little London’s headteacher said she was proud of the staff and pupils, adding that improvements would continue.

The report stated: “Pupils at Little London Community Primary School are happy and confident. They enjoy coming to school.

Little Londom Community Primary School has been told it needs to improve. (Pic: Gerard Binks)

"They are supported to make friends and have respect for one another, for their teachers and for the wider school community.

"However, as result of changes at the school and turbulence in governance, the oversight of the setting is not as strong as it could be. This is slowing down the pace of change to improve the school.

"There have been several significant changes at the school over the last year. New leaders, including a new headteacher, have been appointed. The number of classes in each year group has changed from three to two, due to changes in the local population.

"The school’s formal connection with a provider of alternative education is coming to an end. Some of these changes, however, have not been implemented as seamlessly as they could be. Governors have not provided effective support for leaders during this period of transition.

"This is partly because they do not have effective oversight of the school. They do not know enough about the school, its priorities for improvement, or the responsibilities they must fulfil. An interim chair of governors, recently appointed, has begun to address these matters.”

It said, despite this, that school leaders were constructing a “challenging and ambitious curriculum”.

“Many subject leaders are new to post,” it added. “Teachers are confident in the delivery of the curriculum. Pupils’ experiences in lessons are positive. They recall much of what they have been taught.

"Although leaders’ use of pupil premium funding is well-intended, governors have not evaluated this expenditure rigorously as a matter of course.

"Over time, governors have not had enough involvement with the school. Their oversight has been found wanting. Governors do not pay due regard to the views and experiences of pupils and staff.

"They have not fulfilled some of their important responsibilities. All of this is hindering and slowing school improvement.

“Governors and senior leaders must ensure additional support is put in place so that all leaders are aware of their responsibilities and know where external support can be accessed to support them.”

Little London’s headteacher Fran Bowman said: “I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved at Little London since I joined the school as headteacher a year ago. We are on a journey of rapid improvement and I’m pleased that Ofsted recognised the good teaching and learning that our teachers provide, the good behaviour of our children, and that children are very happy and safe.

