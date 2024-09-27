Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds primary school with a “distinctive family feel” has retained its Ofsted rating.

It was the school’s first inspection since it joined the St Gregory the Great Catholic Academy Trust in March 2024.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Primary School retained its Good rating during an inspection earlier this year. | Google

The education watchdog said: “Immaculate Heart of Mary is a school that is proud of its distinctive ‘family’ feel. Staff are deeply committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for pupils. They have very high expectations for pupils.

“Pupils behave well and achieve well. They are very well-prepared for the next stage of their education and to become the adventurous, accomplished and considerate individuals that the school wants them to be.”

The behaviour and attitudes of pupils “typify the school’s seven core values or ‘virtues’.” These include resilience, respect and courage.

Pupils show “extremely positive attitudes to their learning.” In lessons, they are described as attentive and keen to participate.

Inspectors added: “The school has developed an ambitious curriculum. In most subjects, there is a clear sequence of learning that runs from early years to the end of Year 6.

“In some subjects, such as mathematics and physical education, the curriculum has considerable strengths. Where this is the case, pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve exceptionally well.”

Pupils have “mature attitudes to equality and diversity.” While they appreciate they attend a church school, they are “knowledgeable about other faiths.”

A “significant majority” of parental comments submitted through the Ofsted Parent View survey were said to be complimentary of the school, with many referring to the “positive experiences their children have at school.”