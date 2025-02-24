How to set academic goals for your child this year

Yorkshire-based tutoring company Tutor Doctor share their tips to set academic goals in 2025.

With the second school term of 2025 well underway, now is the perfect time for parents to sit down to discuss their child’s upcoming academic goals for the rest of the year.

Whether your child has exams on the horizon, a 2026 university application to consider or simply wants to boost their maths or reading skills, setting clear, achievable goals can provide the focus and motivation they need to succeed. But, as a parent, how do you go about setting goals for your child?

Here, Becky Ward, Tutor Doctor’s Education Specialist, discusses how parents can best support in setting academic goals. She explores practical steps to help you and your child identify what they want to achieve and create an action plan that works. With a little planning, 2025 can become a springboard for their academic success.

Tutor Doctor tutoring session

Why do academic goals matter?

Setting goals provides your child with a sense of responsibility, motivation and focus. It’s more than just achieving milestones – it’s about teaching life skills like time management, perseverance and organisation. Goals give children a roadmap to success and help build their self-confidence as they see what’s possible with consistent effort. So, how do you go about setting academic goals with your child?

Make it a team effort

The first step is collaboration. Rather than deciding their goals for them, have an open conversation about what they want to achieve. Take a moment to reflect on the last year: what went well? What was challenging? What would they like to improve?

Giving them a chance to share their thoughts helps pinpoint areas they’re motivated to work on. For example, if they struggled with their time management, a goal could focus on improving study habits. If they lost confidence in a particular topic, setting a target to improve in that topic could be a great starting point.

It’s also important to let them have a say in how they reach their goals. When children feel ownership over the process, they’re much more likely to stay engaged and committed. Instead of dictating their study plan, guide them towards setting realistic, attainable objectives.

Breaking goals down into manageable steps

There’s nothing wrong with being ambitious, but big goals can feel daunting. Instead, try breaking them down into smaller, achievable tasks which will make the process seem a lot more manageable. A great framework to use in this regard is to set SMART goals:

· Specific – a clear goal is always more actionable than a vague one. Instead of saying, ‘I want to do better at maths,’ try something like, ‘I want to improve my ability to solve algebra equations.’ The more precise the goal, the easier it is to create a plan to reach it.

· Measurable – tracking progress is key to staying motivated. Think about how you’ll know the goal is being achieved. For example, ‘I’ll complete three algebra worksheets a week and aim to score at least 80% on each one.’ Measuring success along the way shows progress and keeps things on track.

· Achievable – realistic goals are key! If your child is struggling in maths, aiming for 100% on every test might not be the best first step. Instead, set a goal like, ‘I want to improve my test scores by 10% in the next term,’ which is both motivating and within reach.

· Relevant – goals should align with what matters to your child. If they’re passionate about science and maths is holding them back, improving maths skills might feel more purposeful to them. You could frame it as, ‘This will help you feel more confident in your STEM subjects and set you up for your GCSEs.’

· Time bound – every goal needs a deadline to create a sense of urgency and focus. For example, ‘I want to master algebra equations by the end of this term, so I’ll review my progress with my teacher/parent in six weeks.’ Having a detailed timeline can really help your child know when they’re aiming to achieve their goal.

Create a supportive environment

A structured but flexible routine is key to achieving those academic goals. Having a set time for studying can help your child build good habits, but it’s also important to be realistic – sometimes life gets busy!

Finding the right balance is key. It is important to minimise distractions when your child is studying, but to also make sure they have time to unwind and recharge.

As a parent, regularly check in with your child about their progress and any challenges they face. Ask them how they’re feeling about their progress and if they need any need support, such as help from a tutor. If they’re starting to feel demotivated, remind them that mistakes are part of the learning process . But try to avoid micromanaging – giving them the space to figure things out for themselves can really boost your child’s confidence in their own abilities.

Track progress and celebrate achievements

Tracking progress helps keep motivation high. You could use a journal, a chart or even an app to help record milestones.

It’s also important to celebrate successes, no matter how small. Recognising effort – rather than results – helps build a positive attitude towards learning. Did they complete a difficult assignment? Did they stick with a study schedule for a whole month? Let them know how far they’ve come!

Encourage flexibility, too. Sometimes goals need to be adjusted due to unexpected challenges – and that’s okay! The key is to focus on growth and learning, rather than trying to achieve perfection every time.

Common mistakes to avoid

While setting academic goals, it’s really important to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to progress stalling:

· Vague or unrealistic goals – these can lead to frustration and a lack of direction.

· Overloading your child – too many goals, or goals that are too ambitious, can quickly overwhelm your child.

· Overemphasising grades – focus on the learning process, which can build a lifelong appreciation of education.

· Neglecting to celebrate progress – without recognition, your child may lose motivation.

Setting academic goals should be a positive and empowering process, not a source of stress. By keeping things structured but flexible, you can help your child develop the skills and confidence they need to thrive.

Academic goal setting is a lot more than just improving grades – it’s about building confidence, independence and a love of learning. By making it a collaborative and enjoyable experience, you’re setting your child up for success – not just in 2025, but for the years ahead.

So, why not sit down with your child this week and start the conversation? With the right approach, you can help them turn their ambitions into real progress, celebrating every step of the journey along the way.