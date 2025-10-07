How Northern Ballet will really put the ‘art’ in Master of Arts with new course

Ballet dancers in Leeds will take a real leap forward with a new course that will really put the ‘art’ in Master of Arts.

Northern Ballet’s Academy and the Northern School of Contemporary Dance will launch an MA in Classical Ballet Performance.

The programme will all students the chance to have direct experience with an internationally recognised touring ballet company at its home in Quarry Hill.

Through daily classes, mentoring, rehearsals, and performance opportunities, students will be immersed in the rhythms and realities of professional life.

Ballet dancers pictured at Northern Ballet. | Simon Hulme.

Federico Bonelli, artistic director of Northern Ballet, said: “Training the dancers of the future is a key part of Northern Ballet’s ethos, and we are delighted that our MA in Classical Ballet Performance has been validated by Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

“We look forward to working with our fellow Leeds-based arts organisation to make professional level training available to even more dancers.

“ I also want to congratulate the team at the Academy of Northern Ballet who have put so much hard work and passion into developing this MA, it is a true representation of the quality of our staff and teaching faculty.”

Sharon Watson, CEO and principal of Northern School of Contemporary Dance, added: “Northern School of Contemporary Dance is proud to validate Northern Ballet’s new MA in Classical Ballet Performance , a landmark development that celebrates both tradition and innovation in the art form.

“From our collaboration on the national CAT scheme to the creative work seen on stages across the UK, we have shown the impact of strong partnerships.

“Since 2004, National Dance CATs have trained thousands of young people, helping to expand access and diversity in dance and the wider creative industries.

“This new MA is an exciting next step in that journey. It offers dancers the opportunity to deepen their artistry and scholarship, and we look forward to supporting its graduates as they help shape the future of classical ballet.”

Tony Johnson

Dominique Larose, Northern Ballet principal dancer and former professional graduate programme student said: “I am absolutely thrilled for the Graduate Programme to be an accredited course now.

“As a former grad myself the programme set me up for a smooth transition into professional life as a dancer.

“The course gave me the extra support I needed to achieve my goals and ambitions as well as make lifelong friends and mentors. I am thrilled for what's in store for the programme in the coming years.”