Housebuilder Helps Yorkshire Kids Get Home Safe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Yorkshire homebuilder has donated hi-vis vests to two Yorkshire schools to help keep children safe in recognition of International Walk to School Month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Yorkshire homebuilder has donated hi-vis vests to two Yorkshire schools to help keep children safe in recognition of International Walk to School Month.

Miller Homes, which has developments across the county, donated vests to Carr Junior School, York, close to its Langley Gate development and Honley Junior and Infants school, close to its Holmebank Gardens development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child size hi-vis vests are there to make children who walk to and from school more visible. In addition, the vests are also used to help support the schools when taking the children off site on visits and trips, to make them easily identifiable.

York's Carr Junior School Children, wear hi-vis jackets donated by Miller Homes

“International Walk to School Month is a great initiative to get more people walking to and from school and it’s proved to have a positive impact on the number of families choosing to walk to school,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “With that in mind, we’re delighted to support schools in our local communities to help keep children safe as the nights draw in particularly.”

The housebuilder has also provided other tips to consider when walking to and from school including:

Finding a safe place to cross away from parked cars and using designated crossings wherever possible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not using mobile phones or having headphones in so you can hear what is happening around

Miller Homes Sales Manager Jo Battye is pictured at Carr Junior School in York, with year five and six children, Bella, Lucas, Nathanial and Edith donning their hi-vis vests donated by Miller Homes Yorkshire.

Avoiding shortcuts in darker streets just to save time

“We want the children in our communities to be as safe as possible but understand that walking to and from school unsupervised is something many do as they get a little older,” said Debbie. “By learning the rules of the road, and safe walking practices when they are younger, and the addition of a hi-vis vest, we hope that they will reap the benefits and enjoyment of walking home safe.”

Miller Homes currently has eight developments across the Yorkshire region offering a wonderful selection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

To discover more about what’s available, locations and current offers visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/yorkshire-and-the-surrounding-areas.aspx