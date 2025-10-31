Historic Leeds school set for major roof repairs to preserve Victorian heritage

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 16:45 GMT
Chapel Allerton Primary School. placeholder image
Chapel Allerton Primary School. | Tony Johnson
A historic Leeds primary school will have its roof fixed under plans for much-needed repairs.

Work to replace slates and fit roof insulation is proposed for Grade II-listed Chapel Allerton Primary School.

Leeds City Council council is planning to carry out the repair scheme, which requires listed building consent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning report said historic features at the school, established in 1878, would be protected as part of the project.

The report said: “The existing building has lacked maintenance in the past, which has caused issues with rainwater penetration via roofing issues.”

The building had also suffered from “unsympathetic” alterations over the years, the report said.

Repairs would see the timber roof structure inspected for decay and existing slates removed and cleaned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report said: “It is estimated that 50 per cent will be re-usable.”

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Tiles will be cleaned and re-installed and a breathable, insulated roofing membrane fitted at the school on Harrogate Road.

The red brick school, built on the site of the Chapeltown moor gallows, was first set up as Leeds Board School following the Education Act of 1870.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was designed by the Leeds school board architect Richard Adams and built in Victorian Gothic Revival style.

Council planners are considering an application to carry out the repairs.

The report by property management firm Norse Group said: “The proposed works will ensure that the historic significance of the building is not harmed.

“Keeping this building in full use is the best way to preserve this nationally important heritage asset.”

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilCouncilProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice