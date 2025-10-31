Historic Leeds school set for major roof repairs to preserve Victorian heritage

Chapel Allerton Primary School. | Tony Johnson

A historic Leeds primary school will have its roof fixed under plans for much-needed repairs.

Work to replace slates and fit roof insulation is proposed for Grade II-listed Chapel Allerton Primary School.

Leeds City Council council is planning to carry out the repair scheme, which requires listed building consent.

A planning report said historic features at the school, established in 1878, would be protected as part of the project.

The report said: “The existing building has lacked maintenance in the past, which has caused issues with rainwater penetration via roofing issues.”

The building had also suffered from “unsympathetic” alterations over the years, the report said.

Repairs would see the timber roof structure inspected for decay and existing slates removed and cleaned.

The report said: “It is estimated that 50 per cent will be re-usable.”

Tiles will be cleaned and re-installed and a breathable, insulated roofing membrane fitted at the school on Harrogate Road.

The red brick school, built on the site of the Chapeltown moor gallows, was first set up as Leeds Board School following the Education Act of 1870.

It was designed by the Leeds school board architect Richard Adams and built in Victorian Gothic Revival style.

Council planners are considering an application to carry out the repairs.

The report by property management firm Norse Group said: “The proposed works will ensure that the historic significance of the building is not harmed.

“Keeping this building in full use is the best way to preserve this nationally important heritage asset.”