Higher education provider unveils move to new Leeds campus

Global Banking School is relocating to improve its student experience, including through higher-quality learning spaces, better transport links, proximity to fantastic food and drink outlets and inspiring outdoor spaces.

GBS, part of Global Education (GEDU), has moved into its new Leeds campus at MEPC’s thriving urban quarter, Wellington Place.

The higher education provider has completed its move from its previous, smaller base at St George House Campus to 1 Wellington Place, where it has taken the entire four-storey building comprising of 26,000 sq ft of space.

GBS delivers vocational, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes across a range of industries including finance, accounting, business, construction, tourism and healthcare. It has ten campuses across London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds, with its Leeds location opening in 2022. It now has a total of over 30,000 students across the UK, with further campuses in Dubai and Malta.

Higher education provider Global Banking School will now be located at 1 Wellington Place

Students will also benefit from being co-located with some of the UK's leading financial companies relevant to their studies.

Previously office space, 1 Wellington Place received approval for change of use as a training facility in November 2023. The new space includes classrooms, with upgraded technology features including floor box charging, IT suites and student support services, and dining facilities.

James Kenney, Deputy CEO of GBS, commented: “Studying in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility, located alongside leading businesses within professional services, finance, and more, gives our students unparalleled collaborative opportunities to launch their careers to new heights.

“At GBS, we’re committed to providing the highest quality of education to all our students, regardless of where they choose to study, so ensuring they all have access to the best possible learning locations right across the UK is critical. This is a prime location, with links to public transport, car parking, bike storage and is located just off major roads including the A1, M1 and M62, making it easier than ever for our Leeds students to commute each day.

“GEDU is changing lives through education, and GBS is proud to be doing this at all our campuses across London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds.”

Paul Pavia, Head of Development at Federated Hermes MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “Wellington Place has firmly established itself as an outstanding business hub in Leeds city centre. We’re now excited to expand on this success by being home to such a well-regarded higher education provider.

“GBS is helping to develop the business leaders of the future, many of which could potentially remain at Wellington Place amongst the leading organisations based here. Not only does 1 Wellington Place provide top-quality learning spaces, but students will also benefit from strong transport links, brilliant onsite activities and events, and plenty of opportunities to network and socialise at our range of bars, restaurants, and cafes. It’s a fantastic environment to both learn, thrive and have fun, among some of the very best in business.”

The agent letting for Wellington Place was Savills.