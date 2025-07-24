Helping young minds go green: How 'Achieve Your Goals' is shaping a sustainable future in schools

In classrooms across the UK, an inspiring movement is taking root, one that plants seeds of sustainability in young minds while supporting families through challenging economic times. At the heart of this mission is Achieve Your Goals CIC, a community interest company, changing the way primary school pupils and their communities think about the environment and their futures.

Founded with the belief that education is a powerful tool for social and environmental change, Achieve Your Goals delivers tailored workshops and learning programmes that introduce children to the importance of sustainability and inspire them to explore the wide world of green careers. From renewable energy to eco-engineering and conservation, pupils are encouraged to dream big and build futures that help protect the planet.

One standout example is the Green Company STEM event a dynamic workshop delivered in primary schools to ignite pupils’ interest in sustainability and future green jobs. During these interactive sessions, children engage in a practical, hands-on activity setting up their own green company and build a renewable energy model. Where possible, industry professionals visit the sessions to share their experiences and inspire the next generation. All workshops are carefully aligned with the national curriculum, reinforcing key learning objectives in science, geography, and citizenship, while making sustainability feel tangible, exciting, and achievable for every child.

This workshop forms part of the innovative Green Town educational programme that is delivered within school. Achieve Your Goals also host immersive events like Sustainability Corner, where children learn through eco-themed giant games such as Top Trumps, Twister, and Snakes & Ladders. Pupils even take part in producing the Game Changers podcast series, giving them a platform to share their insights and champion environmental issues in their own voices. Together, these initiatives boost carbon literacy, deepen environmental understanding, and spark real interest in green careers from an early age.

The organisation’s work doesn’t stop at the school gates. Through a vital partnership with YES Energy Solutions CIC, Achieve Your Goals also provides energy advice and practical support to families struggling with fuel poverty. By hosting community events and connecting parents and carers with resources to improve home energy efficiency, the programme helps create warmer homes, lower bills, and healthier learning environments for children.

This work has had measurable impact, particularly in Walsall, where Achieve Your Goals has partnered with Walsall Council to deliver both educational and practical outcomes. Their joint efforts led to £1.5 million of grant-funded retrofits in hard-to-reach households, generating an estimated £78,500 in energy savings for families across the area. The project has not only empowered pupils through school-based sustainability education but also delivered meaningful improvements to the lives of residents. In recognition of this success, Achieve Your Goals and Walsall Council were proud recipients of both the APSE Energy Award and the Unlock Net Zero Award, celebrating innovation and excellence in community-based climate action.

With the UK’s green economy projected to grow rapidly over the next decade, initiatives like these are not only timely but essential. By nurturing eco-awareness and broadening career horizons at an early age, Achieve Your Goals CIC is ensuring that today's children are prepared and inspired to lead tomorrow’s green revolution.

We are looking to expand and reach school communities within Yorkshire, if you are interested and want to learn more about the organisation and its work in schools, visit achieveyourgoalscic.co.uk or contact [email protected]