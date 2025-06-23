GSAL Principal wins national Headteacher of the Year award

The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) is delighted to announce that Principal, Sue Woodroofe, has been named Headteacher of the Year (Independent) at the Tes Schools Awards 2025.

The awards ceremony, which took place in London on Friday 20 June, celebrates the very best in education across the UK’s state and independent sectors. Known as the ‘Oscars of education’, the Tes Schools Awards are now in their 17th year and recognise excellence in 22 categories - from individual teaching to whole-school impact.

Sue’s award acknowledges her transformative leadership since joining GSAL in 2016. Over nearly a decade, she has overseen a period of significant growth and innovation, guiding the school to numerous national accolades including The Sunday Times North Independent School of the Year and Decade, Eco School of the Year, and School of the Year from the National Centre for Diversity.

Her tenure has been marked by a strong focus on inclusion and opportunity. She has led initiatives to promote student wellbeing and equality, secured more than £2 million in bursary funding, and championed major developments such as The Cryer, GSAL's new performing arts centre, which was officially opened earlier this month.

Reflecting on the award, Sue said: “I am honoured and incredibly touched to receive this recognition from Tes. It is a reflection of the work of so many people at GSAL who care deeply about young people and believe in the power of education to change lives. Leading this school has been a privilege – and this award belongs to the whole community: staff, students, governors, trustees and families alike.”

Chair of the Governing Body, Angus Martin, added: “Sue’s leadership has been inspirational. She has led GSAL with moral clarity, courage and heart. Under her guidance, the school has not only excelled academically, but has also built a culture rooted in care, inclusion and ambition. This national recognition is richly deserved and a fitting tribute to her legacy as she approaches retirement.”

Sue will step down as Principal this summer, concluding a career in education spanning more than 30 years.

For more information about the Tes Schools Awards, visit: tes.com/schools-awards/uk.