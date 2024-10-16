GSAL announces new partnership with Leeds Community Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) has announced a new partnership with Leeds Community Foundation, the region’s largest independent grant-maker.

GSAL has supported Leeds Community Foundation’s core work as members since 2013, but this new partnership signals a new and exciting way of working together. GSAL students will engage in fundraising and volunteering to support the foundation’s Leeds Fund, which has awarded £2.8 million to causes across the city and directly benefited 12,000 people since its inception in 2016. Students will also have the opportunity to learn more about their city through engaging panels, interactive workshops and other opportunities that encourage active participation.

In 2023, the Leeds Fund awarded almost half a million pounds via 14 strategic grants and 15 micro grants. Recent grantees include a number of youth-focused groups, including Getaway Girls, Heads Together, the LS14 Trust and The Youth Association. Crucially, the Leeds Fund allows donations to be ‘pooled’, meaning that contributions can reach a wide range of communities in Leeds and address pressing issues such as enterprise, employability, mental health, loneliness and isolation.

Steph Taylor, CEO at Leeds Community Foundation, said: “GSAL’s commitment to raising funds for local community organisations across Leeds is truly inspiring. Through our new partnership, we hope to engage students to understand the importance of social impact and to embrace values of generosity, empathy, and community awareness. In short, we’re encouraging them to become the next generation of philanthropists.”

Seniors at Burmantofts Community Friends, recipients of a recent Leeds Fund grant.

Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL, said: “Although Leeds is considered a prosperous and successful place by many, 23% of young people in our city live in poverty. Leeds Community Foundation is committed to tackling this inequity head-on and building a fairer Leeds for everyone, and we’re excited to support their vital work through our partnership.”

As the first independent school to have partnered with Leeds Community Foundation, GSAL has a long history of supporting charitable causes. Mrs Woodroofe added, “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for our students to give back and to feel fully engaged in their Leeds community. We hope this is the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership.”

Find out more about Leeds Community Foundation at https://www.leedscf.org.uk/.