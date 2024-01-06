Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Giggles Nursery, located in Bank Avenue, Morley, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The education watchdog said: “There is a very clear vision, which is echoed by the dedicated and well-qualified team. Children and staff use the communication method, Makaton, to warmly welcome all children as they sign 'good morning'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Children make tremendous progress with their language skills. All children feel heard and form blossoming friendships. This reinforces the setting's inclusive, welcoming approach and helps all children to flourish.”

Giggles Nursery, located in Bank Avenue, Morley, was rated as Outstanding in all four inspected categories. Picture: Giggles Nursery

Inspectors hailed nursery staff for ensuring “every child here is given the best start in life,” while the “inspiring and captivating” curriculum was also praised.

The report added: “Leaders devise an ambitious curriculum that gives children a breadth of knowledge, experiences, and skills which they need for life. The intent of the curriculum is clearly understood by all staff and implemented seamlessly throughout each room.

“Support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities is superb. Knowledgeable staff quickly identify if children require additional help. Highly targeted support plans are put in place.”

Parents are “unanimous” in praise for the nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Ellis, Nursery Manager said: “We are thrilled to achieve an outstanding grading as a new nursery in the local area of Morley. We are incredibly proud of the whole staff team who continue to work extremely hard on a day to day basis to provide the highest quality childcare.