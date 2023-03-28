Gertrude Paul Court, containing 24 flats, is the larger of two blocks of an innovative Unity Homes and Enterprise scheme comprising 30 one and two bedroomed homes for people aged 55 and over.

Heather unveiled a specially commissioned artwork celebrating her mother’s legacy created by local community artist Marcus ‘Hyro’ Browne which will be permanently on display inside the building. The Unity scheme is part of a wider £9.3 million development of 63 affordable homes on the site at Leopold Street in Chapeltown previously owned by Leeds City Council.

Addressing the large gathering of guests at the celebratory event, Heather Paul said: “Thanks to Unity, in partnership with Chapeltown Cohousing, for creating such a wonderful overall development in the area. Particular thanks and gratitude for naming this block after my late mother. It is a phenomenal legacy for the community, but also for us as a family.

Cllr Eileen Taylor, former Lord Mayor of Leeds, at the location where she laid the first stone of the new £9.3 million affordable housing development in July 2019

“It is a great tribute. Her story carries on, her memory carries on and her impact carries on intergenerationally. Although she was my mother, I know she was an incredible woman of many talents who touched many people in her time. A woman of many firsts.”

The remainder of the properties form a brand new cohousing community, Chapeltown Cohousing, which was recently showcased in a BBC documentary. Homes England provided £1.4 million in grant support to the project with the Housing Infrastructure Fund allocating £1.34 million.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council said: “Providing decent housing for people is one of the biggest issues we face as a council. I am so pleased that we’re able to work with Unity. It is such a great project to come and see and to have yet more quality housing in Leeds.”

Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: “I was always struck by Gertrude Paul’s story which Heather has kept going with her work in advocating for those positive role models from the black community who have helped to build the city.”

Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan (right) and Unity chair Shruti Bhargava (second from left) at the opening of Gertrude Paul Court with (from left to right) Cllr Mohammed Rafique, Cllr Eileen Taylor, Cllr James Lewis and Cllr Jane Dowson