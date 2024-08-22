GCSE success for BGS students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than half of GCSE grades awarded at a West Yorkshire independent school were Grades 8 or 9, results revealed today (Thursday). Students at Bradford Grammar School (BGS) were celebrating their hard work with almost two thirds achieving Grade 7s (equivalent to the old A grade) and above and a third securing Grade 8s and above.

Among those celebrating included Harry Turner, of Bramhope, Leeds, who was awarded eight 9s, one 8 and a 7.

“I did better than expected and I felt relieved when I got my results,” he said. “Having access to one to one support if I’ve needed it has been good, I haven’t taken that for granted.”

Ayesha Mahmood, of Brighouse, who gained three 9s and seven 8s, said: “I was literally crying when I opened my results, I was so happy. I’ve had great support from the teachers, I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Harry Turner, of Bramhope, Leeds, was awarded eight 9s, one 8 and a 7 in his GCSEs

Fellow student Charlotte Davies, of Halifax, secured three 9s, five 8s and two 7s.

She said: “I was really happy with my 9 in Biology as I never achieved that in my mocks. I’ve loved taking part in extra curricular activities here, such as productions, sport and music. It’s created a sense of community for me at BGS, I fell like I have a family here.”

And Brenda Ng of Wilsden, Bradford, who gained eight 9s and three 8s, said she was delighted and looking forward to studying Music, Music Tech, Business and an EPQ in the Sixth Form.

“I’ve enjoyed the whole environment at BGS, particularly being part of the Choir and Chamber Choir in my free time, it’s helped me to relax while studying,” she said.

Dr Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at Bradford Grammar School, said: “This year group had their introduction to secondary school life interrupted by the COVID pandemic and, like many of their older peers, have shown remarkable resilience and Hog Age (Get on and Do) spirit. We’re celebrating all of their achievements today, their sporting successes, their artistic triumphs, as well as their academic excellence. We’re very proud of them all.”