There were smiles, celebrations and tributes paid to staff as well as pupils in yet another unprecedented set of circumstances

Students at Woodkirk Academy saw results remain high, as in previous years, with 83 per cent achieving a pass in the core subjects, maths and English - which against the backdrop of the pandemic, school leaders said were deserved.

Principal and CEO of Leodis Academies Trust, Mrs Joe Barton said: "Against the back drop of this year, the students deserve these results. Congratulations to the class of 2021. We

Grace Bridges at Woodkirk Academy

are looking forward to seeing many return to the sixth form and wish all good luck for the future."

Incoming principal Tim Jones added: "Our students have worked incredibly hard throughout the most difficult of circumstances: it is wonderful to see them being rewarded with such excellent results. My great thanks go to the very talented and dedicated staff at the Academy who have repeatedly gone above and beyond to support the students."

Staff at Carr Manor in Moortown said it was a pleasure to see students, such as Ana Williams (who achieved 9s in Art and Design, Geography, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, English Language, English Literature and Combined Science and an 8 in Spanish), open their results.

Reece Brailsford who achieved 7 nines and 2 eights and The Farnley Academy.

Simon Flowers, executive principal, said: "It was a pleasure to watch them open their GCSE results with the overwhelming majority of pupils meeting their aspirational targets. Their achievements reflect the hard work and commitment they’ve shown over the past five years, but in particular, their continued determination over what has been a challenging last two years of their secondary school journey.”

Independent boys school QEGS noted more than 70 per cent of results being the top 9-7 grades. It was also the first year that QEGs offered the HPQ qualification (awarded following an independent research project) and there was a 100 per cent success at A and A*, while off-timetable subjects were again successful, such as Ancient Greek and Photography.

Head teacher, Richard Brookes, said: “I would like to congratulate all the boys on their achievements, and all the parents who have supported them so much over the last two years. Talking to boys and parents when they collected their results, a consistent theme was how difficult these last two years of study had been, with its combination of in-person and online learning.

"It has been so heartening to see the boys, and their teachers, rise to the challenge. I am looking forward to seeing the boys return to the Sixth Form in September when we hope and expect that they will be able to participate in all the sporting, musical, dramatic, artistic and outdoor education opportunities that have been so limited during the pandemic.”

Jake Ellis and Molly Butterworth who are pupils at the city's alternative provision at Southway were all smiles with their GCSE results.

At Prince Henry's Grammar School, success in foreign languages has been a particular highlight of the 2021 GCSE campaign.

Despite the nationwide decline in GCSE entries in Modern Foreign Languages, Prince Henry's had more than 200 entries across five languages this year. Two students, Yasemin Kaban and Sarah Hashim, are now triple linguists and 32 other students achieved dual linguist status.

The majority of Prince Henry’s year 11 students will go on to the sixth form.

Janet Sheriff, executive head-teacher said: "I am extremely proud of all of our Year 11 students - they have worked hard to secure these excellent results. The grades have been awarded following a rigorous assessment, standardisation and moderation process - so every grade has been hard fought and is very well deserved.

Farnley Academy students, Louise Cooper who achieved 9 nines with Lucy Crabbe who achieved 8 nines and 1 eight.

"Our students have shown real dedication to their learning and this, together with the expert teaching, guidance and support from our dedicated staff means that very many students have achieved their very best. It is really pleasing to see so many students achieve the grades they need to progress to the next stage of their learning. My congratulations go to all our students,

together with my thanks to both staff and students for their hard work.”

Rebecca Duke from the Woodkirk Academy.

Pupils at GORSE Trust's Farnley Academy with their results.

Ana Williams from Carr Manor Community School.