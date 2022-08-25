GCSE results day: Leeds school pupils find out how they did in first exams since Covid pandemic
The nervous wait is over for pupils across Leeds as they pick up their GCSE results today.
They are the first cohort to have sat exams in three years after teacher-assessed grades were awarded in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Training provider delighted to see students’ hard work paying off
Independent training provider Nacro Leeds has had its best year for results with in-person exams, with a record number of high-grade passes across English and maths GCSEs.
It specialises in vocational courses alongside GCSEs, offering a unique learning setting as well as work experience and work placements to some of the most disadvantaged students in the city. Some had left school without a GCSE in English and maths, while others have not had the best chances in life.
Centre manager Sujata Pant said: “I’m hugely proud of all our learners and what they have achieved. Adjusting back to ‘in person’ exams has been a real challenge for some of our learners and it’s brilliant to see all their work pay off.
“I’m so excited for our students next steps, whether they continue their learning and training with us, or progress onto further education, employment or training.”
Students prove 13 isn’t always an unlucky number
Thirteen students at The Grammar School at Leeds are celebrating after achieving grade 9 in 10 or more of their GCSEs.
Mohammed Malik from Alwoodley, scooped grade 9s in all 11 of his subjects while Rohan Ratnalingham from Scarcroft and Theo Wood from Headingley each achieved 10 grade 9s and a grade 8.
Jenna Maghaireh and Vishnu Vadlamani, from Adel, Mouaid Al-Dabagh, Ria Sood and Talia Tobias, from Alwoodley, Hannah Taylor, Zaina Rajput and Josephine Pawley, from Roundhay, Izzy Smith from Scarcroft, and Amber Malkin of Barwick-in-Elmet, all notched up a clean sweep of 9s in all 10 of their GCSEs.
A further 37 students scooped grade 8s or 9s in every subject.
Principal Sue Woodroofe said: “I am extremely proud of our GCSE students and they thoroughly deserve these results. They have seen their education disrupted due to the pandemic but they have impressed everyone with their commitment, hard-work and enthusiasm.
“As a cohort they have been supported and encouraged by staff and their families, and most importantly one another. Their experience over the past 2.5 years will be a source of strength for their A-level studies, and I look forward to continuing to seeing these young people grow and develop in sixth form.”
Pictured above are Vishnu, Rohan, Theo, Jenna, Ria and Zaina with, front, Mouaid and Hannah.
The photo highlights from Leeds schools as students get their GCSE grades
Students across Leeds received their GCSE results today.
‘Bright futures ahead’ for pupils who weathered pandemic disruption
There were plenty of happy faces at Benton Park School in Rawdon as pupils came together to collect their results earlier today.
Headteacher Delia Martin said: “It is a real pleasure to be able to celebrate results day in the normal way with this inspirational group of young people. We feel incredibly proud of them and their achievements as they have faced significant challenges throughout their GCSE courses created by the Covid pandemic which inevitably impacted their learning.
“Despite this, they remained focused and undeterred throughout and continued to work incredibly hard during turbulent circumstances. They should feel very proud of their achievements today and now look forward to progressing onto their chosen Post 16 choice.
“Whatever path they are taking I would like to wish them well and if they continue to display the resilience, hard work and maturity they have shown over the past few years they can look forward to a bright and successful future ahead of them.”
She thanked families for their support before paying tribute to the schools “incredible” staff for all they had done.
Ms Martin said: “As a profession we have faced many challenges over the past few years and my team have embraced them all with positivity, tenacity and professionalism ensuring that everything we do has the best interests of our students at heart and providing unwavering support to them to ensure they have every opportunity to meet the high aspirations we set for them.”
Record pass rates celebrated at Carr Manor
There’s been plenty to celebrate at Carr Manor Community School where record pass rates were achieved in subjects including Spanish, French, buciness and computer science.
Executive principal Simon Flowers said: “Watching the pupils opening their results knowing that the overwhelming majority of them have met their targets is a fantastic feeling.
“I am pleased that our pupils leave not only with high levels of accreditation but with personal qualities and character development that will help them put those qualifications to good use.
“Our pupils have worked extremely hard over what has been a challenging few years, but their resilience and determination shines through, particularly today.”
Here’s what some of the pupils picking up there results had to say:
Alishba Mehmood said: “I just want to say a big thank you to all the teachers who helped me achieve these results! I got all 9s and one 8! I’m now going on to do A-Level Chemistry, Biology and Maths and then hopefully get into Dentistry.”
Esther Chun said: “I got three 8s and eight 9s, which I was really surprised and really happy about. I’d like to thank my coach for all the support she’s given me in the last five years.
“I’ll now be doing Maths, Further Maths, Economics and Mandarin at Elliott Hudson College and I’d like to do something related to finance or economics in the future.”
Alex Cooper, pictured with one his teachers, said: “I did really well, the hard work paid off! I got mostly 9s, and my best achievement are my 9s in Religious Studies and Sociology. Now I’m planning to go to Roundhay Sixth Form to study French, Biology and Psychology.”
‘If you did your best, hold your head high’
Readers on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Facebook page have been sharing their advice for those picking up results today.
Helen Thomas: “Be proud of your results, whatever the grades!! After two years of disruptions and self-teaching, you’ve done amazing!!”
Lisa Ward Weir: “It’s not the be all and end all, so don’t sweat it. There are great people in the world who had/have no qualifications; there’s more than one way to skin a cat as the old adage goes.”
Ann Watson: “There is more than one way of getting where you want to go if you don't get what you want/ need today. If you did your best, hold your head high amd don't be disappointed by a piece of paper.”
Angela Thirkill: “Be proud of you’re results as it’s not all bout getting As and coming out on top it’s about you saying you have tried your hardest and achieved the best you can. Good look everyone.”
Rowena Weenie Riley: “Numbers don’t define you... go reach your goals whatever that paper says.”
Leeds pupil scored the highest maths mark in England
Horsforth School says nearly half of all grades awarded to its pupils were a 7 or above, making their results significantly higher than the national average.
Pupils Ellis and Harry who both obtained grade 9s across the board, with Harry (pictured below) also getting the highest score in England in OCR’s GCSE Mathematics paper this summer.
Another seven students - Lucy, Eve, Polina, Zoe, Sarah, Summer and Sophie - achieved grade 9s and 8s in every GCSE that they took.
Dr Paul Bell, the school’s headteacher said: “We are immensely proud of all the hard work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted two years.
“Our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress to where they want to and we wish them all the very best of luck for the future. I look forward to seeing many return to our Sixth Form at Horsforth in September.”
Headteacher shares her pride in pupils’ performance
The headteacher of St Mary’s Menston has congratulated students and their families on their achievements.
Miss Hattersley said: “We are delighted with the 2022 outcomes and the outstanding performance at GCSE combined with the strong performance of our sixth form students last week.
“Our Year 11 cohort are exceptional, inspiring and talented young people and we are very proud of them. I would also like to thank staff for supporting our students throughout their key stage 3 and 4 studies and parents and carers for their continued support.”
‘We have been hugely impressed’ - Woodkirk Academy principal
Woodkirk Academy pupils have recorded attainment figures higher than those achieved in both 2019 - the last examined year - and in 2021 when centre-assessed grades were awarded.
Principal Tim Jones said: “We have been hugely impressed throughout the year by the attitude of our students, none more so than the Year 11 cohort. The disruption seen in the past two years did not hold them back and they have demonstrated outstanding resilience, maturity and determination.
“I am delighted that they have been rewarded with such fantastic results and we are looking forward to seeing many return to the Sixth Form. Our best wishes go to all of our students.”
There were many individual successes including Ray Chen, pictured below, who achieved the top possible grade in all 10 of his Level 2 subjects. He also completed AS Level Core Maths and achieved the maximum grade (A).
What do the grades mean?
