There’s been plenty to celebrate at Carr Manor Community School where record pass rates were achieved in subjects including Spanish, French, buciness and computer science.

Executive principal Simon Flowers said: “Watching the pupils opening their results knowing that the overwhelming majority of them have met their targets is a fantastic feeling.

“I am pleased that our pupils leave not only with high levels of accreditation but with personal qualities and character development that will help them put those qualifications to good use.

“Our pupils have worked extremely hard over what has been a challenging few years, but their resilience and determination shines through, particularly today.”

Here’s what some of the pupils picking up there results had to say:

Alishba Mehmood said: “I just want to say a big thank you to all the teachers who helped me achieve these results! I got all 9s and one 8! I’m now going on to do A-Level Chemistry, Biology and Maths and then hopefully get into Dentistry.”

Esther Chun said: “I got three 8s and eight 9s, which I was really surprised and really happy about. I’d like to thank my coach for all the support she’s given me in the last five years.

“I’ll now be doing Maths, Further Maths, Economics and Mandarin at Elliott Hudson College and I’d like to do something related to finance or economics in the future.”