Garforth's Latin students enjoy Rome trip

History was brought to life for Garforth students on a trip to Rome as part of their Latin studies.

The young people from Garforth Academy swapped textbooks for the real thing, enjoying a four-day residential trip in the Italian capital.

In their second year of studying GCSE Latin Language and Civilisation, they are the first students to study the subject at The Vale.

The group were among 53 Year 10 and 11 students and eight staff from Delta Academies Trust on the trip.

Garforth Academy students experienced the wonders of Rome as part of their Latin studies.

It took place thanks to support from The Latin Excellence Programme and funding from The Department for Education.

All agreed it had been an unforgettable opportunity to experience history firsthand in the Eternal City.

The visit was organised by Claire Hill, Latin and French Lead at Delta.

She said: “It was a jam-packed adventure which brought Roman history to life.

“The trip was a journey through time, with students standing in the mighty Colosseum, wandering the ruins of the Roman Forum, and marvelling at the grandeur of the Pantheon.

“The group also explored the National Roman Museum and the Baths of Diocletian, uncovering ancient artifacts that deepened their appreciation of Roman civilisation.

“Every moment spent in the heart of Rome was a powerful immersion into the past.”

Claire said the educational trip included time to experience the beauty of modern Rome too.

“Students and staff enjoyed breathtaking views at Villa Borghese Park, relaxed in the lively Piazza Navona, and indulged in endless servings of authentic Italian gelato.”

The group walked more than 80,000 steps throughout the trip, with each evening’s meal enjoyed at a different restaurant.

The Garforth students loved the experience.

Abigail said: “I enjoyed the trip. I loved seeing all the monuments, specifically the Colosseum, and learning the history of such a fascinating city. I think studying Latin is important to understanding the full story of Rome and is helpful for studying other languages in the modern-day world.”

Will described the trip as “amazing”.

“We were very fortunate with the lovely weather we had, and we visited some amazing places,” he said.

“A highlight for me was the Colosseum, it was truly awe-inspiring. Studying Latin has been a unique and enjoyable experience. I’m so glad I said yes to it.”

Imogen said: “I enjoyed the trip. My highlights were the Colosseum and the Piazza Navona.

“I like studying Latin as it gives us an opportunity that not many students have.”

The Garforth students were joined by others from De Warenne in Conisbrough, Darton Academy in Barnsley and The Vale Academy in Brigg North Lincolnshire.

While the four academies have been at Latin Conferences held at the Trust’s head office in Knottingley, the trip was the first opportunity for students to connect beyond the classroom.

Claire said: “The experience was embraced wholeheartedly by all, with students forging new friendships and showing great respect for staff and fellow travellers.

“This was my first time organising a multi-academy trip, and it was an incredibly rewarding experience.

“The expertise of seasoned staff from four different academies played a crucial role in ensuring everything ran seamlessly.”

Two representatives from PGL Beyond accompanied the group to observe the trip and explore ways to enhance school travel experiences.

Helen Holmes, Senior Director of Modern Foreign Languages at Delta Academies Trust, said it had been the first time a multi-academy trip of this kind had been undertaken.

She said: “In my 33 years of teaching, this is the best trip I have ever been on.

“The students' behaviour was exemplary. The staff were outstanding, sharing the responsibility to ensure everything flowed seamlessly.

“The PGL staff were amazed by the teamwork and unity of the eight staff members, which I believe is a testament to the 'Delta MFL' team spirit and the additional camaraderie the programme has built between our Latin teachers and Claire.”

Stacy Barks, Manager at PGL Beyond, thanked the Trust for the “incredible opportunity” to join the trip with colleague Kate Astley.

“It was inspiring to witness the power of multi-school travel and seamless collaboration among staff, led by the exceptional Claire Hill.

“The staff’s calm and resilient management of Rome’s unpredictability was a testament to the strong culture of collaboration and dedication to excellence that Delta Academies Trust instils.

“Every staff member was deeply committed to providing the best opportunities for each pupil, creating an atmosphere of respect, growth, and mutual support.

“The pupils, in turn, displayed confidence, politeness, and an openness to new experiences.

“It was clear they felt safe, supported, and proud to be part of the Delta Academies Trust community.

“We’re excited to continue supporting staff and pupils and look forward to future opportunities for collaboration.”