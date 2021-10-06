Further education college in Leeds teams up with famous Great Ormond Street hospital to offer new apprenticeship
University Centre Leeds is marking a new apprenticeship partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital, which is the first of its kind.
As part of its wider push to bridge skills gaps in healthcare, University Centre Leeds, a member of Luminate Education Group, is teaming up with the famous children’s hospital to
launch the Level 5 Health Play Specialists (HPS) apprenticeship.
This is the first partnership of its kind between the hospital and a higher education institution and is intended to equip apprentices with the practical skills and experience they need
to provide effective therapeutic play.
The apprenticeship standard has been designed by Leeds City College and Nescot College, alongside hospitals, including Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital, The Children’s
Trust, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, University College Hospitals London, Manchester Children’s Hospital, Health Care Play
Specialist Education Trust (HPSET), among others.
Jacquie McPartlan, Deputy Head HE Sport and Health at University Centre Leeds, said: “We have worked closely with Great Ormond Street over the last year to put together a package
to start in September and this bespoke programme, the first of its kind in the region, will give learners the opportunity to gain a nationally recognised qualification."
She added that the apprentices will learn remotely and that the university is currently working with a cohort of learners from Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Read More
Learners will meet as a cohort at Great Ormond Street Hospital on workshop days to embed learning and promote collaborative working whilst completing the apprenticeship.
This apprenticeship is completed whilst studying the Health Play Specialism foundation degree. The programme is aimed at both volunteers and staff employed in the sector and
provides an opportunity to gain transferable skills necessary for employment.
Laura Walsh, Head of Play at Great Ormond Street, added: “The apprenticeship format is perfect for the Health Play Specialist qualification, and we are delighted to be able to support
this quality addition to the routes into this valuable profession.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.