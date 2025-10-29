From Lionesses to Leeds: Meet the city’s first U14 girls team looking to make history

They are young, fierce and ready to roar their way into the history books for Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in the city’s history, a girls U14 football team - inspired by the pride of England’s Lionesses - is a squad aiming to make a name for itself.

These young women are trailblazers in their own right being the first all-female team representing Leeds at this age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the talented squad of 17 had to come through up to four rounds of high-quality trials to make the grade from more than 70 trialists to net their spot in Leeds Schools Girls U14s.

The likes of Leeds United legends Kalvin Phillips and David Batty have represented Leeds Schools and this team are aiming to show the future of women’s football is in safe hands.

Leeds Schools Girls U14s will be flying the flag for the city while sporting a new kit with Welcome to Leeds proudly emblazoned on the front. | Submitted

Lead coach, Matt Wainwright, said: “This is amazing. We have assembled an extremely talented squad which is capable of winning trophies, but most of all these girls are fiercely proud to play for Leeds.

“The level is close to elite – not just in Leeds, but across the board. So the quality of football on show is often excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the core values of Leeds Schools is when we play football, we ‘leave everything on the pitch’. That means post-match, the girls can honestly say they could not have tried any harder and they do that week in, week out.”

Welcome to Leeds are backing the team by sponsoring their kit.

Leeds Schools Girls U14s will be flying the flag for the city while sporting a new kit with Welcome to Leeds proudly emblazoned on the front. | Submitted

Martin Dickson, director of brand and innovation, said LeedsBID and Welcome to Leeds was keen to support the team on their journey and shine a light on this team, its players and their progress.

He said: “We like to be a little more creative in the type of sports teams we sponsor, having previously sponsored Leeds Knights, and Leeds Schools Girls fit that bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It taps into yet another rich vein of talent and intrigue Leeds has to offer and the stories that will no doubt unfold.

“It will be great to see them flying the flag for Leeds right across the north of England and, if they do well, maybe even further afield.”

The girls U14s are led by Matt Wainwright alongside coaches Cisco Sandoval, Ben Dillon-Smith and Richard Harrison.

Jackie Brown of Leeds Schools FA, added: “Leeds Schools has a rich history with lots of volunteers putting in tireless work to not only make it happen, but achieve great things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Leeds Schools’ Football Association was formed in 1895 and today, players from over 100 schools qualify to try and represent the district and the standard of players is exceptionally high. So, anyone who pulls on the Leeds jersey must be an incredibly talented individual.”