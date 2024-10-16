Free training sessions in your local school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

darts launches free CPD Programme for Doncaster schools

darts has announced the launch of a year-long programme of free Continuing Professional Development (CPD) sessions designed specifically for teachers in primary and SEND schools. These sessions will equip educators with the tools and knowledge to effectively integrate arts into their classrooms, enhancing learning experiences for students. This programme is delivered by darts as part of the South Yorkshire Music Hub.

darts understands how valuable teachers’ time is, so are partnering with schools across Doncaster to host the CPD sessions in locations closer to where teachers work. Sessions will be held at partner schools: Grange Lane Infant Academy in Rossington, Hatchell Wood Primary Academy in, Hill Top Primary Academy in Edlington and Scawsby Junior Academy in Scawsby, as well as at darts’ city-centre home, The Point.

Teachers from previous training sessions have fed back how welcome they felt, and how the artists leading the sessions created a safe space for them to develop their skills: “The session was amazing! I loved being the child for the time and experiencing what they do”. Creative techniques make school come alive for children and can be used across the curriculum to enhance learning, as a previous attendee shared: “Drama is really just about making learning immersive, it’s so helpful to highlight and bookend learning.”

A group of adults stand and laugh at each other, pressing their hands together as they take part in a creative exercise as part of a CPD session from darts.

The CPD programme features a variety of engaging and informative sessions, including:

- Introduction to teaching Music in Primary Schools: Learn the basics and language that you need to know to effectively teach music.

- Movement in the Classroom: Explore simple activities that can help children to work off excess energy and focus on their learning.

- Special School Music Leads Development Morning: Discover how you can remove barriers to music making for your pupils and network with your peers.

All sessions are free for educators to access, but places for each session are limited so booking is essential. For more information about the CPD programme, including session dates, times, and to book, please visit https://thepoint.org.uk/teacher-cpd-sessions or contact [email protected].