Free October half term construction sessions to give Leeds students a head start

L-R Dan Squires with Building Futures Together tutor Paul Morton. Dan Squires is encouraging 14 to 19-year-olds to sign-up for free hands-on construction sessions, after the vocational training provider helped him secure his apprenticeship

Leeds-based apprentice Dan Squires is encouraging 14 to 19-year-olds to sign-up for free hands-on construction sessions at Building Futures Together (BFT), after the vocational training provider helped him secure his apprenticeship.

The October half term holiday sessions, taking place from 10am to 2.30pm on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 October, give students the opportunity to gain electrical and plumbing experience and insight into the construction industry, all with the aim of boosting their employability.

Taking place at BFT’s purpose built training centre in Pudsey, students will learn how to wire a plug, switches and install lighting. Plumbing activities include soldering, fitting radiators, sinks and understanding the trades.

16-year-old Dan joined BFT’s Easter 2024 holiday programme. He enjoyed it so much that he returned during the six-week summer break, travelling over an hour each way to attend. His commitment paid off, as he gained valuable hands-on experience and achieved a City & Guilds Level 1 Award in Construction Skills.

Dan said: “I was keen to gain work experience and after my best friend’s dad told me about BFT, I decided to give it a try. I really enjoyed the atmosphere and I knew it would give me a head start on others interested in becoming an electrician. As I was particularly focused on gaining skills specifically for an electrician, BFT tailored my training so I could concentrate on electrical installations. I learnt about currents, how to lay everything out, and what would be expected of me at college. Securing my City & Guilds qualification looked great on my CV and has definitely helped me stand out from the crowd.”

He added: “I’d recommend BFT to any student who isn’t sure what to do next or wants to gain a better understanding of the construction industry. For me, it confirmed what career I wanted to pursue and gave me the confidence and qualifications to progress. Thanks to BFT, I’ve now started an apprenticeship whilst studying at Leeds College of Building.”

Managing director and co-founder at BFT, John Thornton, adds: “The aim of our holiday programme is to give students insight into a career in construction, unlock their potential through hands-on learning, and provide a productive way to spend their time during the holidays.

“As demonstrated by Dan, our holiday programme has acted as a career springboard for students, with a number successfully securing apprenticeships and their City & Guilds Level 1 Award in Construction Skills.”

Co-founded in 2020 to help prevent more young people from becoming NEET (not in education, employment or training), BFT supports students passionate about joining the construction industry and through its term time, schools programme, engages with pupils who struggle with the curriculum or are missing from education.

BFT operates from a purpose-built training facility within mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) provider G&H’s head office. The facility includes eight bays providing 24 individual training spaces, a project room, and a classroom to support the delivery of entry-level and Level 1 qualifications in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and air conditioning services.

To learn more about BFT, an approved UK Register of Learning Providers (UKPRN: 10098362) visit https://buildingfuturestogether.me/. To register your interest in attending one of both October half term sessions please email - [email protected]