Despite being lavished with praise in the report though, Farsley Springbank Primary School on Wesley Street was only rated as ‘Good’ by the education department, rather than outstanding.

The inspection took place in October, over five years since the last inspection in which the school was also rated as ‘Good’. In this year’s report, the inspector writes: “This is a joyful school.”

The inspector said that pupils were “very enthusiastic” about the variety of activities and school trips and that the extra-curricular activities was a “strength”.

Farsley Springbank Primary School was praised as a 'joyful school' by Ofsted. Picture: Google

The inspector also found that the pupils “respect each other and feel comfortable being themselves” and said that, as a result, “bullying is very rare”. The report reads: “When it does happen, pupils are confident that an adult will help them.”

It was also found that older pupils enjoy supporting younger pupils and that there is an “ambitious curriculum” undertaken by all students.

The pupils are “enthusiastic readers” due to techniques used that ensure students “quickly become confident”. The report reads: “The inspector saw pupils in Year 1 reading with great expression. This is because teachers expertly support pupils.”

It continues: “The atmosphere in school is very respectful. Pupils follow teachers’ instructions quickly and trust teachers to keep them safe. Pupils help each other with learning and enjoy talking to one another about the activities that teachers plan. They show independence.”

Parents who answered Ofsted’s survey were also very praiseworthy and the inspector found that morale of staff was high and that they are “very proud” to work there.

Only one thing was listed for where the school could improve, which was that at times teachers don’t make it clear when they should apply certain methods in mathematics. The report reads: “This means that there can be variation in the way in which pupils apply these methods.”

In the school newsletter, headteacher Sharon Percival said: “We are delighted with the outcome and agree that there are lots of real strengths across our

school that need to be celebrated.

