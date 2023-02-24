During lesson time, pupils have been asked to use one set of toilets, according to parents, who say it is leading to queues.

One parent, Natalie Hennessy, told the Yorkshire Evening Post her son has had to wait until he gets home to use the toilet.

She said: “My son has been fortunate enough to be able to hold it and come home and go to the toilet when he gets home because we don’t live far from school, but not everyone is that fortunate.”

A protest was staged at the school.

Fellow parent Sonya Paine said: “Parents, and it's the same for kids, they don't feel listened to. It's their way or no way, rather than saying they're proposing something and asking how the students and parents feel, and making it so that we can all work together, which is what everybody wants.

"We're all there for the students to get the best education they can, but it just seems like the school have set themselves up to not want to listen to the parents or the students. That's why the students have taken action.”

A spokesperson for the GORSE Trust, which runs the school, said: “We are aware that some comments are being made in respect of toilets and their availability during the school day. To keep all students safe during times when members of staff are not on duty, we have asked students to only use the centrally located toilets during lesson time.

"These toilets are OPEN during ALL lesson times, are accessible from all parts of the school, and a member of staff is present to ensure all students are safe. During break and lunch, students are then able to use all of the toilets in school.