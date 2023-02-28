News you can trust since 1890
Every Leeds secondary school rated outstanding by Ofsted as children find out their school places

Leeds parents and pupils are finding out today whether they’ve got into the secondary school of their choice.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
2 hours ago

It’s national offer day and families with Year 6 pupils will be notified of their offers via email, after an application process for places which was held last year. Parents had the chance to pick up to five preferences and have been waiting for weeks to find out if their child has got into their first choice ‘big school’.

As families find out the decision, we’ve listed every state, mainstream secondary school in Leeds to hold a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

1. Outstanding secondary schools

Here is every Leeds secondary school currently rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

2. Allerton High School

Allerton High School was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted after the latest inspection in January 2019

3. Cockburn School

Cockburn School was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted after the latest inspection in April 2022

4. Dixons Trinity Chapeltown

Dixons Trinity Chapeltown was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted after the latest inspection in January 2022

