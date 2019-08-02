Every Leeds school rated by Ofsted in 2019 including reports

Have your say

Here is a list of every school in Leeds rated by Ofsted in 2019.

The list, compiled from the Government website, will be updated as new inspections are listed.

Holy Trinity Church of England Academy, Rothwell

Good

Date of inspection 06/06/2019

Blenheim Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 05/06/2019

Drighlington Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 05/06/2019

Quarry Mount Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 05/06/2019

Kippax North Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 23/05/2019

Woodlesford Primary School

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 23/05/2019

Leeds City Academy

Good

Date of inspection 22/05/2019

Leeds West Academy

Good

Date of inspection 15/05/2019

Swillington Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 14/05/2019

Hill Top Primary Academy

Good

Date of inspection 09/05/2019

Scholes (Elmet) Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 09/05/2019

Asquith Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 08/05/2019

Iveson Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 01/05/2019

Lady Elizabeth Hastings' CofE VA Primary School, Thorp Arch

Good

Date of inspection 01/05/2019

Leeds East Academy

Good

Date of inspection 25/04/2019

Greenside Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 18/04/2019

Pudsey Grangefield School

Good

Date of inspection 17/04/2019

Clapgate Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 27/03/2019

University Technical College Leeds

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 27/03/2019

Cookridge Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 21/03/2019

Ebor Gardens Primary Academy

Good

Date of inspection 21/03/2019

Corpus Christi Catholic College

Good

Date of inspection 12/03/2019

East Ardsley Primary Academy

Good

Date of inspection 06/03/2019

Strawberry Fields Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 06/03/2019

Armley Primary School

Inadequate

Date of inspection 28/02/2019

Cottingley Primary Academy

Good

Date of inspection 28/02/2019

Leeds Jewish Free School

Good

Date of inspection 12/02/2019

Carr Manor Primary School

Outstanding

Date of inspection 31/01/2019

Cockburn School

Good

Date of inspection 30/01/2019

Victoria Primary Academy

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 30/01/2019

Co-op Academy Leeds

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 23/01/2019

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 23/01/2019

Pool-in-Wharfedale Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 23/01/2019

Wetherby High School

Good

Date of inspection 17/01/2019

John Smeaton Academy

Inadequate

Date of inspection 16/01/2019

Oulton Primary School

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 16/01/2019

Park View Primary Academy

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 16/01/2019

Shakespeare Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 09/01/2019