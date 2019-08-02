Every Leeds school rated by Ofsted in 2019 including reports

Here is a list of every school in Leeds rated by Ofsted in 2019.

The list, compiled from the Government website, will be updated as new inspections are listed.

Holy Trinity Church of England Academy, Rothwell

Good

Date of inspection 06/06/2019
Blenheim Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 05/06/2019
Drighlington Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 05/06/2019
Quarry Mount Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 05/06/2019
Kippax North Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 23/05/2019
Woodlesford Primary School

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 23/05/2019
Leeds City Academy

Good

Date of inspection 22/05/2019
Leeds West Academy

Good

Date of inspection 15/05/2019
Swillington Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 14/05/2019
Hill Top Primary Academy

Good

Date of inspection 09/05/2019
Scholes (Elmet) Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 09/05/2019
Asquith Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 08/05/2019
Iveson Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 01/05/2019
Lady Elizabeth Hastings' CofE VA Primary School, Thorp Arch

Good

Date of inspection 01/05/2019
Leeds East Academy

Good

Date of inspection 25/04/2019
Greenside Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 18/04/2019
Pudsey Grangefield School

Good

Date of inspection 17/04/2019
Clapgate Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 27/03/2019
University Technical College Leeds

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 27/03/2019
Cookridge Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 21/03/2019
Ebor Gardens Primary Academy

Good

Date of inspection 21/03/2019
Corpus Christi Catholic College

Good

Date of inspection 12/03/2019
East Ardsley Primary Academy

Good

Date of inspection 06/03/2019
Strawberry Fields Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 06/03/2019
Armley Primary School

Inadequate

Date of inspection 28/02/2019
Cottingley Primary Academy

Good

Date of inspection 28/02/2019
Leeds Jewish Free School

Good

Date of inspection 12/02/2019
Carr Manor Primary School

Outstanding

Date of inspection 31/01/2019
Cockburn School

Good

Date of inspection 30/01/2019
Victoria Primary Academy

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 30/01/2019
Co-op Academy Leeds

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 23/01/2019
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 23/01/2019
Pool-in-Wharfedale Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 23/01/2019
Wetherby High School

Good

Date of inspection 17/01/2019
John Smeaton Academy

Inadequate

Date of inspection 16/01/2019
Oulton Primary School

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 16/01/2019
Park View Primary Academy

Requires Improvement

Date of inspection 16/01/2019
Shakespeare Primary School

Good

Date of inspection 09/01/2019