Every Leeds school rated by Ofsted in 2019 including reports

Here is a list of every school in Leeds rated by Ofsted in 2019.
The list, compiled from the Government website, will be updated as new inspections are listed.
Holy Trinity Church of England Academy, Rothwell
Good
Date of inspection 06/06/2019
Blenheim Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 05/06/2019
Drighlington Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 05/06/2019
Quarry Mount Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 05/06/2019
Kippax North Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 23/05/2019
Woodlesford Primary School
Requires Improvement
Date of inspection 23/05/2019
Leeds City Academy
Good
Date of inspection 22/05/2019
Leeds West Academy
Good
Date of inspection 15/05/2019
Swillington Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 14/05/2019
Hill Top Primary Academy
Good
Date of inspection 09/05/2019
Scholes (Elmet) Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 09/05/2019
Asquith Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 08/05/2019
Iveson Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 01/05/2019
Lady Elizabeth Hastings' CofE VA Primary School, Thorp Arch
Good
Date of inspection 01/05/2019
Leeds East Academy
Good
Date of inspection 25/04/2019
Greenside Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 18/04/2019
Pudsey Grangefield School
Good
Date of inspection 17/04/2019
Clapgate Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 27/03/2019
University Technical College Leeds
Requires Improvement
Date of inspection 27/03/2019
Cookridge Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 21/03/2019
Ebor Gardens Primary Academy
Good
Date of inspection 21/03/2019
Corpus Christi Catholic College
Good
Date of inspection 12/03/2019
East Ardsley Primary Academy
Good
Date of inspection 06/03/2019
Strawberry Fields Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 06/03/2019
Armley Primary School
Inadequate
Date of inspection 28/02/2019
Cottingley Primary Academy
Good
Date of inspection 28/02/2019
Leeds Jewish Free School
Good
Date of inspection 12/02/2019
Carr Manor Primary School
Outstanding
Date of inspection 31/01/2019
Cockburn School
Good
Date of inspection 30/01/2019
Victoria Primary Academy
Requires Improvement
Date of inspection 30/01/2019
Co-op Academy Leeds
Requires Improvement
Date of inspection 23/01/2019
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 23/01/2019
Pool-in-Wharfedale Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Good
Date of inspection 23/01/2019
Wetherby High School
Good
Date of inspection 17/01/2019
John Smeaton Academy
Inadequate
Date of inspection 16/01/2019
Oulton Primary School
Requires Improvement
Date of inspection 16/01/2019
Park View Primary Academy
Requires Improvement
Date of inspection 16/01/2019
Shakespeare Primary School
Good