Every child has a story

The young storytellers participated in "The Adventures of Bradford," a transformative workshop led by Kate Markland and inspired by her mother-son book The Adventures of Gabriel. With pencils in hand and ideas unleashed, the children embraced the workshop's core principle: in storytelling, anything is possible.

The full-day workshop engaged young writers in a structured creative process using Markland's neuroscience-informed StoryQuest™ framework that began with conceptualisation. Students crafted original narratives, developing distinctive protagonists for themselves and defining companions to join them on adventures entirely of their own creation. The collaborative approach saw classmates serving as scribes for one another, while peer feedback sessions helped enrich storylines with vibrant details, strengthened character backgrounds, and defined meaningful themes.

During the afternoon session, these budding authors refined their drafts and created illustrations to visually represent their imaginative worlds, completing the storytelling journey from concept to finished product.

Student reactions captured the transformative impact of the experience:

"Amazing! Best day ever! I feel more confident,” enthused one participant.

Another reflected, "I love being an author because I felt as though I could express myself. The only superpower you need is imagination."

"Today was really fun because my mind was in a world where anything is possible, and it made me curious," shared a third student.

"It felt amazing to be an author because I like writing stories and sharing my ideas with others," added another young writer.

Markland's innovative workshop demonstrated how creativity, collaboration, and self- expression can flourish in educational settings when children are given the right tools and

encouragement. The event reinforced her belief that every child's voice deserves to be heard and celebrated.

What makes this initiative particularly inspiring is its origin story. The Adventures of Gabriel began as a private project between Kate and her son Gabriel Khan, where he verbally shared his imaginative stories while Kate served as his scribe. This personal creative process has now become a powerful model for other children, who recognise that "if Gabriel can do it, so can they."

The workshop at Beckfoot Allerton, part of Beckfoot Trust, is just the beginning of a larger vision. Markland aims to deliver these workshops across Bradford schools, empowering the voices of children throughout the district. Each participating school will produce its own collection of stories, culminating in an anthology titled "The Adventures of Bradford" that will celebrate the collective creativity of the city's young voices.

Schools and organisations interested in participating in this initiative can contact Kate Markland directly [email protected]

