Elements Primary School in Middleton said earlier this week that from next term, sunblock brought in from home would not be allowed because it is “unsafe” if students get it in their eyes. The school also raised concerns about some pupils having “severe allergies” to it and argued that staff helping children to apply the cream has a “massive impact” on time.

One parent with two children at the school describing the decision as “really weird” and called for the school to instead encourage the use of sun cream.

Miss Green, the school’s Executive Principal said in response that “all impacts of sun cream” had to be considered, including the potential effect on pupils with allergies, on top of the “significant logistical issues” that arise when applying it during the school day. She argued that asking parents to apply sun cream on their children before school is “common policy” in other schools.

Elements Primary School in Middleton. Picture: Google.

Yorkshire Evening Post readers have shared their opinions on the policy. Mandy Morton said: “Well if my child burned, there would be Ofsted called. Or are they keeping the children indoors?”

Another reader argued that it “shouldn't be given to children”.

In follow-up emails sent after the publication of the original story, the parent who complained said that the school’s response “doesn’t really go any way to resolving this issue”.

They added: “Frankly, I think that your attempt to dismiss this as relating to allergies is a disingenuous one and that the true reason for wanting to ban sun cream from school is to avoid the hassle of having staff deal with it.”