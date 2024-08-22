Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy pupils triumph in first GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations are underway at Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford after pupils achieve academic excellence in the school’s first set of GCSE results since opening in 2019.

Y‌usuf Bashir, who joined the school in Year 7 when it first opened, is one of this year’s high achievers having earned nine grade 9s (the highest grade possible), one grade 8 and one grade 7. Following his fantastic GCSEs, Yusuf’s next steps will take him to Greenhead College where he will study Maths, Further Maths, Computer Science and Physics.

Reflecting on his time at the school, Yusuf said: “‌During my time at Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford, I have grown and flourished into a person I never imagined I would be in Year 7. I am deeply grateful to my teachers who have encouraged and supported me through it all. I will miss this school sorely and all of the experiences and friendships that it afforded me.”

Another star pupil is Abdullah Zubair who achieved six grade 9s and three grade 8s in his GCSEs. Abdullah will be studying Maths and Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry at Leeds Mathematics School.

Yusuf Bashir and Abdullah Zubair

Thanking his teachers, Abdullah said: “‌I am extremely happy that I have been successful in my GCSEs and offer my thanks to the dedicated teachers at this school. The distinguished style of teaching and genuine passion for the pursuit of knowledge displayed by the teachers at Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford has prepared me for the next steps in my academic career.”

‌Mohammed Amaar Nazir is a pupil who has shown great resilience to achieve five grade 6s and two grade 5s in his GCSEs having missed a substantial amount of school due to illness. Mohammed’s tenacity has been a source of inspiration for his teachers and fellow pupils and has earned him offers to study at Dixons Sixth Form Academy and New College Bradford.

Mohammed Amaar Nazir: “I am very pleased with my results. I missed a lot of school due to my health and the school gave me a lot of support to catch up. I will be forever grateful to the teachers for everything they did to support me.”

Robina Naznine, Principal at Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford, said: "We are thrilled to celebrate our pupils’ impressive achievements on our school's first GCSE results day. It has been a privilege to see our founding cohort of pupils excel during their five years with us. Their hard work and determination have truly paid off, setting a high standard for the years to come. This remarkable success not only reflects their dedication but also the support and commitment of our staff, their parents and the wider school community. We look forward to seeing our pupils continue to thrive and make the most of the many opportunities ahead."

Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford is an 800 place 11-18 Muslim faith-based secondary school. It is part of Star Academies, one of the UK’s leading multi-academy trusts, and opened in September 2019. The school had its first Ofsted inspection in February 2024 and was judged ‘outstanding’ in all areas.