East Ardsley Primary Academy receives £1,500 donation from local housebuilder

Barratt Homes Yorkshire West’s donation to the school, located near its Ambler’s Meadow development, will contribute to the installation of a pond in its Forest School area. This addition will be a wildlife pond and safety fencing for the children to go pond dipping and embrace outdoor education.

The aim of the Forest School and the installation of the pond is to enhance the children’s education and experiences. The pond is expected to attract wildlife which will give the children the opportunity to learn how to identify common pond organisms, their anatomy, and life cycles. The installation will also give the children the chance to develop skills in a variety of different areas such as recording their pond sightings, close observation skills, increasing scientific vocabulary, and developing a greater appreciation for biodiversity.

As the UK’s largest housebuilder, Barratt Homes is committed to having a positive impact on the communities in which it builds. To further their work and to maximise the impact the developer has, a donation of up to £1,500 is made to a local charity every month as part of the Community Fund initiative.

On the donation, Sarah Talbot, Principal at East Ardsley Primary Academy, said: “We are very grateful for Barratt Homes Yorkshire West’s generous Community Fund donation.

“The installation of the pond in our Forest School will deliver another level of education to the children at East Ardsley Primary Academy. It will provide vital new skills including more knowledge about biodiversity and caring for the natural environment. Here at the school, we’re committed to enhancing the children’s experiences and education, and the wildlife pond will help achieve this, thanks to Barratt’s donation.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, added: “East Ardsley Primary Academy is doing some wonderful things for its pupils, and the installation of this wildlife pond is no exception in improving the education for its children.

“We are dedicated to building communities where people and nature can thrive by enhancing habitats and biodiversity. This is reflected in our long-standing partnership with the RPSB, who we have worked with to design show home gardens and green spaces that maximise the benefits for wildlife.

“We’re very pleased to see that East Ardsley Primary Academy is dedicated to educating its young people about the importance of supporting nature. We’re hopeful that our Community Fund donation will help by contributing funds to install a wildlife pond, which will have a positive impact on the environment and help to improve children’s scientific skills.”

For more information about the academy, visit the website at East Ardsley Primary Academy.

For more information about the development, visit the website at Amber’s Meadow.