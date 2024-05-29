Crest Nicholson chooses Swanland Primary School pupil to name new development
Located on the outskirts of the charming village of Swanland, Cygnet View will comprise 150 two to five bedroom homes and bungalows, including 25 per cent affordable housing, making it perfect for first time buyers, young professionals and growing families alike. With Alissia’s contribution, Crest Nicholson aims to create a flourishing development that acts an extension of the wider community.
Natalie Haigh, Head of Sales and Marketing at Crest Nicholson, commented: “We were impressed by the enthusiasm and imagination shown by the students at Swanland Primary School. Alissia’s suggestion stood out for its connection to the local environment and we loved how inviting it felt for prospective buyers. We’ve already received high interest for the development, so would encourage any potential buyers to get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible to find out more about the homes and schemes available at Cygnet View.”
In a prime position, close to the banks of the River Humber and just a short drive from nearby towns and the vibrant city of Hull. Nestled within green space, the development is situated close to local amenities such as pubs, supermarkets and coffee shops. Ferriby train station is also just 6 minutes away, providing access to Leeds in under an hour.
Construction has now commenced at Cygnet View, with the first completions expected in September 2024.
For more information and to register your interest, visit www.crestnicholson.com/cygnet-view.