Colour run raises funds for Batley and Tanzanian schools

Pupils at Windmill CofE Primary School in Batley took part in a sponsored Colour Run to strengthen their link with Mugango Primary School in Tanzania and raise funds for both schools.

The afternoon started with each year warming up to an African dance that the pupils of Mugango Primary School had recorded and challenged them to learn.

Wearing white t-shirts and cool sun glasses the children ran laps of the field while being pelted with coloured powder. Each year group ran in turn and by the end of the day almost every child and the perimeter of the school field was a rainbow of colours.

The Headteacher, Darren Foulke said: “The event was chosen by pupils in the school who are part of the Tanzania Council. They wanted to hold an event to raise funds to support our link with Mugango and raise funds for school.

Pupils enjoying the fun of the Colour Run

"We know that we can help our friends in Tanzania and wanted to raise money to buy resources for them and to improve our own school grounds. The event brought the community together and the happiness and excitement it generated was incredible. We are proud that the event raised over £4000 and shows once again that we do everything in love."

The children entered into the messy spirit of the event and ran joyously through the clouds of coloured powder.

“This is the best day I’ve ever had at school” said one pupil. While another said: “We are helping others and having a great time. What could be better?”