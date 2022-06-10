Cockburn John Charles Academy Leeds 'transformation to excellence' as Ofsted reassess 'inadequate' rating

Rated as inadequate by Ofsted before joining Cockburn Multi-academy Trust, they have now demonstrated that they have transformed the academy into an 'exceptional school'.

Located in Belle Isle the school was inspected by Ofsted in May 2022. During the inspection, inspectors judged the quality of education along with behaviour and attitudes as good.

The inspection team were impressed with the school’s curriculum and the quality of the teaching.

Both personal development, and leadership and management were judged to be outstanding, leading to an overall effectiveness judgement of good.

Ofsted grades now reflect the areas that matter most to parents/carers: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

During their visit, inspectors met with leaders, staff, trustees and governors. They talked to pupils about their work and visited lessons, observed extra-curricular activities and form time sessions.

"In each subject, the curriculum is designed to help pupils learn and remember. Assessment is well planned. Staff use a range of strategies to identify pupils’ misconceptions quickly. Staff provide pupils with opportunities to improve their work, which helps them to learn."

The inspectors noted the ‘highly effective support’ that pupils are given to develop their reading.

“The Cockburn John Charles Academy community is extremely proud of the feedback provided by Ofsted. This result reflects a significant, whole team effort to improve the education of each and every one of our pupils," said, Head of School, Siobhan Roberts.

"All of our staff, families and young people have played a central role in ensuring that the academy continues to provide an excellent education that prepares students for an ambitious future of learning and career, regardless of difference and challenge.”

The report also highlights how the academy provides outstanding opportunities for personal development.

"Staff help pupils to explore career opportunities locally and further afield. Leaders provide pupils with an exciting range of extra-curricular experiences, including over fifty extra-curricular clubs," the report read.

"Leaders’ approach to developing pupils’ character is excellent. Leaders take every opportunity to reinforce their values and high expectations. Leaders create further opportunities for pupils to develop responsibility."

Throughout the inspection, inspectors saw the excellent behaviour and attitude of pupils that reflected the normal day to day life of the school.

"Staff have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils behave well in lessons. Staff manage pupils’ behaviour effectively."

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Peter Nuttall, said “This inspection demonstrates that with the right mindset, and a willingness to take on a school rated ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted in 2012, 2013 and 2016 with the intention of turning it around, remarkable results can be achieved.