Co-op Academy Oakwood on North Farm Road was inspected by Ofsted in May and achieved Good in all areas, other than Personal Development, where the academy was graded Outstanding. It completed an impressive turnaround for the school having previously been rated as Requires Improvement.

The report describes the school as a place where “pupils are happy. The school provides exceptional pastoral support to pupils and their families. They know that they can talk to a trusted adult, such as the therapeutic practitioner, about any of their worries or concerns.”

Inspectors said: “Pupils at Co-op Academy Oakwood are friendly and welcoming. Leaders have high expectations of them and are determined for all pupils to fulfil the school’s motto of ‘be the best that you can be’. There are some aspects of the school where leaders’ high expectations and ambition are not realised in practice.

"Many pupils in school behave well. A minority of pupils struggle to manage their behaviour. Adults support these pupils to minimise the impact on their learning. Pupils say that bullying does sometimes happen, but that adults quickly sort it out.”

The school’s curriculum is praised as “coherently sequenced” that “reflects the diverse community that the school serves”. Inspectors note that “some subjects, such as mathematics and science, are more developed than others.” There is also praise for leaders ensuring “that children in early years are prepared well for Year 1 and beyond.”

Of the academy’s work within its local community, the report states that “the way in which leaders engage with the community is a strength of this school.”

Headteacher Rimah Aasim, said: “We are delighted with the Good rating and the recognition of our commitment to providing a positive learning environment for our children and their families at Oakwood.